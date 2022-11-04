Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 Paris Masters

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune are set to battle it out in the semifinals of the 2022 Paris Masters on Saturday.

After an opening-round bye, Auger-Aliassime needed to dig deep to notch up a hard fought three-set victory over qualifier Mikael Ymer in the second round. He then scored a 6-1, 6-3 win over Gilles Simon in the third round. The Canadian was up against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals.

A tough battle was expected between them, but Auger-Aliassime had other plans as he cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 win, extending his unbeaten run to 16 matches. He has now advanced to his second semifinal at the Masters 1000 level, three years after his first one at the 2019 Miami Open.

Holger Rune also commenced his campaign in Paris on a tough note, saving three match points to oust Stan Wawrinka in the first round. He then knocked out Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev to reach the quarterfinals, where World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz awaited him.

Rune was the better player in the opening set, which enabled him to clinch it quite easily. The duo were evenly matched in the second set, until Alcaraz seemingly injured himself. The Spaniard even took a medical timeout towards the end of the set and eventually retired midway through the tie-break.

As a result, Rune advanced to the semifinals. The teenager lost to Auger-Aliassime just a few days ago in the final of the Swiss Indoors and has an opportunity to turn the tables on him. But the Canadian has been going through a purple patch of late and appears unstoppable.

With two of the tour's most in-form players set to clash, there are bound to be fireworks on the court. On that note, here are all the details regarding their upcoming showdown.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune match schedule

The semifinal bout between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune will be the second match of the day to take place on Center Court on Saturday.

Date: November 5, 2022.

Time: Not before 2 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 9 am ET and 6:30 pm IST.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune streaming details

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the Paris Masters live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

