"Fell a bit ill, but gave it my all" - Amanda Anisimova gets honest after crushing loss to Elina Svitolina at Canadian Open

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 04, 2025 06:30 GMT
Amanda Anisimova gets honest after crushing loss to Elina Svitolina at Canadian Open. Credit: GETTY
Amanda Anisimova gets honest after crushing loss to Elina Svitolina at Canadian Open. Credit: GETTY

Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova's journey at IGA Stadium in Montreal came to an end after she was defeated by Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-1 in the Canadian Open's women's singles Round of 16. She could only convert 1 of 9 possible break points during the match.

Ad

Following her exit, Anisimova shared a candid and heartfelt message on Instagram. She acknowledged getting ill, resulting in a lackluster performance against Svitolina.

"Fell a bit ill today, but gave it my all regardless 🙏🏻❤️ thank you always Canada 🇨🇦✌🏻," she wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While she did not reveal the nature of the illness, fans and analysts noticed Anisimova appeared subdued during the match. Now, Anisimova shifts her focus to the Cincinnati Open, which will be her final preparation before the US Open.

Amanda Anisimova follows Wimbledon finals debacle with strong showing before going down

This was Amanda Anisimova's first tournament after her runner-up performance at Wimbledon. She went all the way to the finals at the All England Club, defeating strong contender Aryna Sabalenka, before going down without winning a set against Iga Swiatek in the final match. The lackluster performance in the final left her in tears.

Ad
“It was a bit tough to digest, obviously, especially during and right after. It's not how I would have wanted my first Grand Slam final to go,” Anisimova said after the loss. “I think I was a little bit in shock after, as well... “I told myself, I'll definitely come out stronger after this. I mean, that's not an easy thing to go through, losing 0-0 in a Grand Slam final.
Ad
“If anything, I can look at it as a positive and something I can look at as motivation going forward. Obviously there's a lot of things I need to do to progress.”

At the Canadian Open, Amanda Anisimova had a tough time against New Zealand’s Lulu Sun before ultimately overcoming her 6‑4, 7‑6(5) in 1 hour 35 minutes in the first round. She followed it with a dominating performance over Emma Raducanu, defeating her 6-2, 6-1.

However, Elina Svitolina got the better of her in the next round. Now, it remains to be seen if the illness Anisimova claimed affects her participation in Cincinnati.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications