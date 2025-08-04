"Fell a bit ill, but gave it my all" - Amanda Anisimova gets honest after crushing loss to Elina Svitolina at Canadian Open

Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova's journey at IGA Stadium in Montreal came to an end after she was defeated by Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-1 in the Canadian Open's women's singles Round of 16. She could only convert 1 of 9 possible break points during the match.Following her exit, Anisimova shared a candid and heartfelt message on Instagram. She acknowledged getting ill, resulting in a lackluster performance against Svitolina.&quot;Fell a bit ill today, but gave it my all regardless 🙏🏻❤️ thank you always Canada 🇨🇦✌🏻,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile she did not reveal the nature of the illness, fans and analysts noticed Anisimova appeared subdued during the match. Now, Anisimova shifts her focus to the Cincinnati Open, which will be her final preparation before the US Open.Amanda Anisimova follows Wimbledon finals debacle with strong showing before going downThis was Amanda Anisimova's first tournament after her runner-up performance at Wimbledon. She went all the way to the finals at the All England Club, defeating strong contender Aryna Sabalenka, before going down without winning a set against Iga Swiatek in the final match. The lackluster performance in the final left her in tears.“It was a bit tough to digest, obviously, especially during and right after. It's not how I would have wanted my first Grand Slam final to go,” Anisimova said after the loss. “I think I was a little bit in shock after, as well... “I told myself, I'll definitely come out stronger after this. I mean, that's not an easy thing to go through, losing 0-0 in a Grand Slam final.“If anything, I can look at it as a positive and something I can look at as motivation going forward. Obviously there's a lot of things I need to do to progress.”At the Canadian Open, Amanda Anisimova had a tough time against New Zealand’s Lulu Sun before ultimately overcoming her 6‑4, 7‑6(5) in 1 hour 35 minutes in the first round. She followed it with a dominating performance over Emma Raducanu, defeating her 6-2, 6-1. However, Elina Svitolina got the better of her in the next round. Now, it remains to be seen if the illness Anisimova claimed affects her participation in Cincinnati.