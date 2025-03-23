"Fell off hard, twerking for clown Nick Kyrgios" - Fans slam Novak Djokovic after his latest partnership offer to Aussie

Novak Djokovic stated that he wishes to compete in doubles with Nick Kyrgios once again. This has resulted in a lot of fans slamming the 37-year-old.

Djokovic and Kyrgios have developed quite a friendship since 2022 and the two teamed up at the Brisbane International, which was the Aussie's first tournament since 2023. The Serb said that he wishes to play doubles with the 29-year-old once again and also spoke about the possibility of doing the same in Belgrade later this year.

“I do really wish that we play another time [in] doubles,” the Serb said, as quoted by Tennis Majors. Later on this year we have a tournament in Belgrade, I’m planning to play it. I don’t know if he’s planning to come, so maybe, yeah, maybe we should slam it there.

Several fans slammed Djokovic for his desire to compete in doubles with Kyrgios, with one stating that the Serb "fell off hard".

"Novax you fell off hard, twerking for clown Kyrgios non stop. Shameless," the fan said.

One fan called both Djokovic and Kyrgios narcissists, claiming:

"The two narcissists deserve each other"

Another fan commented that Djokovic "turned into a clown".

"Djokovic is so finished that he has turned into a clown just like Kyrgios," the fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"They will probably fix Belgrade for him just so he can vulture a tournament," one fan said.

"Federer retired with Nadal on his side. Nadal retired with Alcaraz on his side. Djokovic wants to retire with Kyrgios on his side," another fan stated.

"I will never understand how someone this big continues to associate with a moron like Kyrgios. He is constantly harassing & bullying other tennis players & is a huge misogynist yet Novak continues to enable him," another fan commented.

A look at how Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios fared at the Brisbane International

Djokovic at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards in Madrid (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios faced the Austrian-German pair of Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies in the first round of the Brisbane International, and took the lead in the match by taking the first set 6-4. However, Erler and Mies won the second set via a tiebreak to force the match into a tiebreaker. Djokovic and Kyrgios edged this 10-8 to book their place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

Here, the Serbian-Australian duo faced top seeds Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus and lost the opening set 2-6. However, they won the second set 6-3 to force the match into a tiebreaker. Once again, the tiebreak ended 10-8 but this time Djokovic and Kyrgios were on the receiving end, and were out of the tournament.

The Serb only other doubles experience came at the Qatar Open, where he was partnering Fernando Verdasco, who was playing the last tournament of his career. The pair beat Alexander Bublik and Karen Khachanov to reach the quarterfinals, where they lost to second seeds Henri Patten and Heliovaara.

