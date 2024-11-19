"Fighter" - Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev & other ATP stars reveal what comes to mind when they hear Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and other 2024 ATP Finalists recently answered the first thing that came to their mind, when they heard the name Rafael Nadal. The Spanish legend is set to hang up his racket after the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, which is about to kick off on November 19.

Nadal announced that he would hang up his racket after the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. The 22-time Grand Slam champion received love from fans and his contemporaries and even rivals.

The 2024 ATP Finals recently came to a close when Jannik Sinner clinched the crown in front of his home crowd after a clinical display of tennis helped him defeat Taylor Fritz.

During the gala before the year-end finals' kick-off, the finalists were asked by Tennis Channel to answer,

When I say Rafa, what's the first thing that comes to mind?

Carlos Alcaraz initially answered a fighter and a bull but later mentioned boat and fishing, alluding to Nadal's love for the sea. The 38-year-old owns a luxurious yacht, which he gave a tour of to the former F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg.

Fighter. Bull. Probably those things or boat (enthusiastically). Boat, fishing, something like that.

Here's the video of the tour.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner also hailed the Spaniard's fighter mentality.

"Fighter," Medvedev said.

"Fighting spirit," Sinner said.

Zverev meanwhile remembered the word bicep while Fritz just said Nadal.

"Bicep," the German quipped.

"Nadal," the American No. 1 said. (Laughs)

Both Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur referred to the former World No. 1 as the 'King'.

"King? I don’t know," Rublev said.

"King of Clay," the Aussie said.

The Spaniard's protege Casper Ruud was reminded of Roland Garros where the legend boasts 14 titles, the most recent of which was won against Ruud.

"Roland Garros. Winning Roland Garros. Yeah."

"I think it's the most important for Rafael Nadal... and a really special tournament for me" - Carlos Alcaraz on wanting to win the Davis Cup for his idol

The Spanish duo gearing up for the Davis Cup Source: Getty

After his loss to Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals confirmed his elimination from the event, Carlos Alcaraz talked about the importance of this year's Davis Cup Finals since it will be the final event of Rafael Nadal's career.

Alcaraz expressed his desire to win the title not only for his country, but also to give the 38-year-old a perfect farewell.

"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me.

"It is the last tournament of the year for me, probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him."

The 21-year-old was confident of Spain's chances heading into the event and also mentioned how it was a childhood dream of his to win the Davis Cup. The Spanish squad led by David Ferrer, will also feature Pedro Martinez, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Marcel Granollers.

"But I would think that it is the Davis Cup. It is a tournament I really want to win one day. When I was a kid, I'd dream about winning the Davis Cup, for Spain. This year we have a really special chance to win it. I will try to help the team to win the Davis Cup for me."

Spain will kick off their Davis Cup Finals campaign against the Netherlands. However, it is yet to be decided if Nadal will play in singles or doubles, or if will he cheer his team on from the sidelines.

