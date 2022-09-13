US Open 2022: Women's final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur smashes TV viewership records in Poland

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur faced each other in the US Open 2022 final and created new TV viewership records in Poland. With Swiatek playing her maiden US Open final, TV numbers were expected to rise to new highs in the country on Saturday.

According to Diego Barbiani, an average of 2.65 million people between Eurosport and TVN saw the US Open final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur. The viewership peaked at 3.13 million people at one point during the match.

"The US Open final between Swiatek and Jabeur set a new record of viewers in Poland with an average of 2.65 million people between Eurosport and TVN that peaked at 3.13 million people -- share at 28.5%, " Barbiani said.

Iga Swiatek won her maiden US Open title after beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) in straight sets

Ons Jabeur, on the other hand, also had a dream run at Flushing Meadows but could not cross the final hurdle against the World No. 1.

Despite the loss, Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the US Open final. Earlier in July, the Tunisian had also reached the Wimbledon final but had lost the summit clash against Elena Rybakina.

﻿"Sky is the limit for me" - Iga Swiatek after winning her maiden US Open title

Iga Swiatek ticked all the right boxes at the New York Major to win her third Grand Slam title. The Pole lost only two sets (against Germany's Jule Niemeier and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka) throughout the competition on her way to the title.

The World No.1 admitted she wasn't confident that she would be able to go all the way at the US Open, especially since the surface in New York is fast.

“But I wasn’t sure if I was on the level yet to win actually a Grand Slam, especially at the US Open where the surface is so fast, " she said.

“It’s something that I wasn’t expecting for sure. It’s also like a confirmation for me that sky is the limit. I’m proud, also surprised little bit, just happy that I was able to do that, " she added.

Swiatek has also qualified for the WTA Finals, which will be played at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from October 31 to November 7.

