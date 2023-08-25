"Finally Naomi Osaka accepted me in the team"- Ons Jabeur joins the Japanese as minority owner of American women's soccer club North Carolina Courage

Ons Jabeur has become a minority owner of American women's soccer club North Carolina Courage, joining fellow tennis player Naomi Osaka in the ownership group of the National Women's Soccer League franchise.

Naomi Osaka was announced as the minority owner of NC Courage in 2021. Jabeur has now joined the franchise, which recently raised substantial equity to further its progress and promote women's soccer and sports. The Tunisian will help expand the club's reach globally and encourage more women to become athletes.

Ons Jabeur spoke about her decision to join the NC Courage boardroom during her pre-tournament press conference at the 2023 US Open. She joked about Naomi Osaka finally letting her become part of the Courage family and stated that her main goal behind this venture is to promote and support women's sports.

"Finally, Naomi (Osaka) accepted me in the team. I've been trying to get in the team for years now (laughter). You know, it's a great honor in so many ways. First, it's a great team. I'm still learning more about the team and about the league here in U.S. Definitely for me the most important is supporting women's sports," Jabeur said.

The Tunisian herself is a huge soccer fan and is known for her soccer skills and trickery on the WTA Tour. She is excited about the opportunity to watch Courage play and quipped about joining them on the field if the club asks her to do so.

"As, can I say a football fan, please, as a football fan/soccer (smiling), I'm really excited to go and see some matches. If they let me play, I will definitely go and play," she continued.

Ons Jabeur will defend her finals points at US Open 2023

Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur reached her second career Grand Slam final at the 2022 US Open, losing to Iga Swiatek in the title match. The Tunisian gained 1,300 points from her campaign in New York last year and will defend those points at the 2023 US Open. The 28-year-old is the fifth seed at Flushing Meadows this year.

Jabeur will enter the year's last Grand Slam after reaching the quarterfinals at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati (lost to Aryna Sabalenka). The WTA 1000 tournament was her first outing since the Wimbledon Championships, where she was bettered in the final by Marketa Vondrousova. This was Jabeur's third Grand Slam final loss in a row.

At the US Open, Jabeur is drawn in the same quarter as Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 seed), Barbora Krejcikova (No. 12 seed), Venus Williams, and Sofia Kenin. The Tunisian will begin her campaign in New York against Camila Osorio Serrano of Colombia.

