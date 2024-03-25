"Finally won Rome" - Roger Federer pokes fun at his lack of Italian Open title as he visits the Pantheon, indulges in pasta & more during trip to Rome

Roger Federer shared highlights from his recent trip to Rome while also joking at at his record at the Italian Open.

The Swiss never won the Italian Open in his illustrious career, losing four finals. He lost to Felix Mantilla in 2003, Rafael Nadal in 2006 and 2013, and Novak Djokovic in 2015.

Federer recently took a trip to Rome and shared highlights from his outing on Instagram. The 42-year-old posted a series of pictures where he could be seen trying authentic Italian food, including pasta with garlic bread and some wine, stepping on the tennis courts, visiting the Pantheon, and much more.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also poked fun at himself with his caption, stating that he had finally won Rome, which was a reference to his four final defeats at the Italian Open.

"Finally won Rome 😂🍝🇮🇹🫶🏼🏛️"

The Swiss retired from tennis back in 2022 at that year's Laver Cup. In his final match, he partnered up with his long-time rival Rafael Nadal to take on Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe but ended up losing the match.

Roger Federer is third on the list of most ATP Masters 1000 titles

Roger Federer after winning the Shanghai Masters in 2017

Roger Federer is third on the list of players with the most Masters 1000 titles ever, behind his Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who have won 40 and 36 respectively.

The Swiss has won 28 Masters 1000 titles throughout his glittering career, the first of whuch came on clay at the 2002 Hamburg Open. The 42-year-old has won 22 out of his 28 titles on hard-courts and holds the record for the most number of titles at the Cincinnati Masters.

The only Masters 1000 titles that have eluded the Swiss are the Italian Open and Monte-Carlo Masters, making it to the finals of both tournaments four times each.

Roger Federer has won the Madrid Open thrice, thus being the only player to win the tournament on three different surfaces - hard-court in 2006, red clay in 2009, and blue clay in 2012.

The Swiss' final Masters 1000 title came at the Miami Open in 2019, where he beat John Isner in the final. He thus became the oldest-ever Masters 1000 champion. That year, the 20-time Grand Slam champion also made his final Masters appearance at the Shanghai Masters, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

