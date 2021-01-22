Find the silence of Dominic Thiem & Rafael Nadal strange, Novak Djokovic at least gets involved: Guido Pella

Guido Pella recently expressed his surprise that Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem haven't spoken out about the troubles of some of their peers ahead of the Australian Open. Pella believes Nadal and Thiem have been uncharacteristically quiet about the quarantine issues being faced by the players in Melbourne.

But the Argentine made an exception for Novak Djokovic, who he believes 'showed good intentions' with his letter to Craig Tiley. The Serb had suggested a list of changes he believed were necessary for the players in Melbourne, which were later shot down.

Guido Pella is a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist in singles and a French Open semifinalist in doubles. The World No. 44 is one of the players placed in hard quarantine in Melbourne, after a positive COVID test was found among the passengers on his flight to Australia.

On a recent podcast, Pella placed special emphasis on Novak Djokovic's residence and pointed out the disparity between the housing conditions in Melbourne and Adelaide. The Argentine, however, feels more let down by Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, seeing how they haven't used any of their influence to try and help their peers in Melbourne.

"These (Melbourne and Adelaide) are two completely different realities," said Pella. "I've seen pictures and the balcony at Novak Djokovic is bigger than my room. But I find the silence of Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal strange."

Novak Djokovic

According to Pella, while Novak Djokovic is not perfect himself, he does at least 'speak up' when his colleagues need help.

"Djokovic at least gets involved," Pella said. "He may make mistakes but at least he speaks up. I can’t vouch for anyone but at least he shows intention."

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are currently lodged in superior accommodations compared to the rest of the tour in Adelaide. The trio will also play an exhibition event at the end of the month before flying to Melbourne for the official tournaments.

On the other hand, players like Guido Pella have no choice but to remain confined in their small rooms for 14 days, without any access to training facilities.

Advertisement

Guido Pella hit out at Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem

The Argentine revealed that he couldn't afford to skip any event given that he isn't as well-off as some of the players who have withdrawn from the Australian Open. Pella also believes the pandemic has helped paint a clearer picture about some of his peers on tour.

"I need to play to make money," added Pella. "If I had the economic situation of John Isner, who chose to stay at home, or Roger Federer, of course, I would act differently. This pandemic showed the true face of certain people in tennis. After that, I will leave the sport less happy than I would have left before I knew what I know about some people today."

Don’t mind the preferential treatment to Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Dominic Thiem but say it from the start: Guido Pella

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Guido Pella went on to say he is not entirely against the idea of the preferential treatment handed out to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem. However, he is not happy at the fact that Tennis Australia withheld the information about the disparity in conditions at the start.

The 30-year-old believes that having clarity in this situation may have given other players a better chance to accept the preferential treatment.

"I don’t mind the preferential treatment but at least say it from the start and give people the option to see if they can stand it," added the Argentine. "This Adelaide thing started less than a month ago and they put it out little by little so no one had time to react."