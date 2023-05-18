After winding up her match early thanks to a walkover from Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina hoped there is nothing seriously wrong with Iga and that she would recover quickly. On the truncated game, Elena voiced out that finishing a match this way was far from ideal, and it was a good contest between the two.

Iga decided to throw in the towel with the final set score tied at 2-2. She had just come off a grueling second set defeat that went down to the tiebreak. It was an engrossing match between the two players till the defending champion's thigh injury ended the game prematurely.

Elena Rybakina, ranked sixth in the world, shared her thoughts on the recently concluded Italian Open quarter-final match against two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek.

“It’s never good to finish a match like this. It was a really good match. I hope it’s nothing serious for Iga & I just wish her a speedy recovery,” she said.

Elena Rybakina beats Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open quarter-final

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Ten Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves in her women's singles quarter-final match against Iga Swiatek of Poland

Iga Swiatek's impressive streak of 14 consecutive matches in Rome was cut short when she was forced to retire from her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina with the scoreboard reading 2-6 7-6(3) 2-2.

Swiatek took a medical timeout after the second set, returning with a bandaged upper right thigh. She could play only four more games before she retired. The Pole looked in extreme pain after losing a close second set that ended in a tiebreak.

It had been a good game till the injury happened, even as the reigning Wimbledon champion scripted a comeback in the second set after losing the first 6-2.

The first set was a masterclass by the World No. 1 as she sent down winners Rybakina had no answer to. The Pole's game was interrupted by her ringing phone, but it did little to disturb her rhythm. Swiatek was dictating the rallies and kept Rybakina on her toes and on the move all over the court, and it took the Kazakh 30 minutes to win her first game.

The big-serving Rybakina leads their head-to-head in 2023 with a 3-1 margin. The World No. 6 got the better of Swiatek at Indian Wells in the semis and in the Australian Open fourth round, aside from the walkover at the Italian Open.

Elena Rybakina will now meet Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-final. Ostapenko defeated Paula Badosa 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the top four. The other semi-final features Veronika Kudermetova of Russia facing off against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.

