"Fire show!" - Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Wozniacki and other tennis players gush over Usher's halftime show at Super Bowl 2024

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Wozniacki, and others gushed over Usher's half-time performance at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The action-packed football event saw the Kansas City Chiefs go toe-to-toe against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs eventually emerged winners in overtime to successfully defend their title, 25-22. and extend the 49ers' 29-year wait for a Super Bowl.

R&B star Usher gave a dazzling performance at half time along with other artists as his special guests including will.i.am, Alicia Keys, and Ludacris. Eugenie Bouchard took to Instagram to share her experience of watching the event on TV with a picture of a screen that showed Usher surrounded by dancers onstage.

Screengrab from Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram

Coco Gauff was enthused over Usher's performance with two screenshots - one of Usher performing a duet with singer Alicia Keys and the other of his re-entry with a costume change, rollerblading as he entered the stage.

The 19-year-old also made a mention of H.E.R., who played a guitar solo.

"Fire show! HER with the solo too!" wrote Gauff on Instagram.

Screengrab from Coco Gauff's Instagram

Caroline Wozniacki also took to social media to share her excitement at the singer belting out his old hits from his 30-year-long career.

"Usher killed it! Bringing back the old school songs too," wrote Wozniacki on Instagram.

Screengrab from Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram

Jessica Pegula took to social media to shower praises on the "iconic" performance and Usher's star-studded guest line-up of artists.

"Halftime show 10/10 I love Usher and bringing out lil Jon, Luda and alicia is iconic forever," wrote Pegula on X(formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff to take on Katerina Siniakova at Qatar Open; Jessica Pegula pulls out of WTA 1000 event

Jessica Pegula(left) and Coco Gauff(right at the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff will open her 2024 Qatar Open campaign on Tuesday, February 13. The second seed has received a first-round bye and will play against Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the event.

Gauff will come into the match after a stellar semi-final run at the Australian Open where she lost to the eventual winner Aryna Sabalenka. The World No. 3 is placed in the bottom half of the draw and could lock horns with the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Daria Kasatkina, and Elena Rybakina later in the tournament.

Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, pulled out of both THE Qatar Open and the Dubai Open due to a neck injury. The World No. 5 was the runner-up in Doha last year and a semi-finalist at the 2023 Dubai Open.