Firenze Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The 2022 Firenze Open is one of two tournaments taking place on the ATP tour this week. It will be held from October 10-16, with qualifying rounds already underway.

World No. 13 Felix Auger-Aliassime is the top seed. The Canadian's recent results have been underwhelming, and he'll be eager to step up as the race for the ATP Finals heats up. In the absence of the injured Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini is the highest-ranked player from Italy in the draw and is seeded second, followed by compatriot Lorenzo Musetti.

American Maxime Cressy rounds out the top four seeds. Richard Gasquet, David Goffin, Alexander Bublik and Brandon Nakashima are some of the other players in the mix. An exciting week of tennis is set to unfold in Italy, so here's all the relevant information about the Firenze Open:

What is the Firenze Open?

This will be the inaugural edition of the Firenze Open. With pandemic restrictions in China making it impossible to hold events in the country, the ATP came up with new events to make up for the canceled ones. The ATP 250 tournament will be played on indoor hardcourts with a 28 player draw.

However, this isn't the first time the Italian city is hosting a men's tennis tournament. From 1973 to 1994, the city was an annual stop on the Grand Prix tennis circuit and the ATP tour. It used to be a clay court event back then, and has Ilie Nastase and Thomas Muster among its list of former champions.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Palazzo Wanny in Firenze, Italy.

Players

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the top seed at the Firenze Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Lorenzo Musetti are the highest seeds in the top half of the draw and have received a first-round bye. The former could be up against either Oscar Otte or Marton Fucsovics in the second round, while the latter could meet compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

Richard Gasquet will take on Brandon Nakashima in his opener, while Americans Jenson Brooksby and Mackenzie McDonald are also set for a first-round showdown. David Goffin, who recently scored a win over World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, is also in this half of the draw.

Matteo Berrettini and Maxime Cressy headline the bottom half of the draw. The Italian could meet Daniel Elahi Galan, who upset Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open, in the second round.

Alexander Bublik will take on Cristian Garin in his opening round match, while Aslan Karatsev is up against Tallon Griekspoor.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds start on October 8 and will carry over the next day as well. The main draw begins on Monday, with the first and second matches being played until Thursday. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, from October 14-16.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the Firenze Open is $612,000. The winner will walk away with a cheque worth $93,090 along with 250 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $93,090 250 Runner-up $54,300 150 Semifinalist $31,925 90 Quarterfinalist $18,495 45 Second round $10,740 20 First round $6,565 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the Firenze Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes