"First that CEO and now this idiot", "Acting like trash" - Fans appalled by "attempted theft" on Jannik Sinner at US Open

Jannik Sinner found himself in the midst of a rather bizarre incident after his fourth-round win at the 2025 US Open. As the Italian was interacting with a fan courtside in Arthur Ashe Stadium, a man attempted to unzip one of the compartments of the World No. 1's racket bag, presumably to take something and keep it for himself. The shocking moment was caught on camera, sparking fury from several tennis fans.On the night of Monday, September 1, defending US Open champion Sinner ruthlessly dispatched the crafty Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. After completing his post-match, on-court interview, the Italian made his way to a section of fans courtside and gave his towel to one.As the World No. 1 was giving the towel away, the man in question made his move. However, his attempt wasn't successful, as Jannik Sinner became aware of the man's intentions. Almost at the same time, security intervened to prevent any further untoward incident.The video of the moment didn't take long to go viral on X (formerly Twitter), and most fans lambasted the behavior of the man. One likened it to the viral and notorious act of Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of a prominent paving company in Poland, who earlier in the tournament was captured on camera snatching away a hat that his compatriot and ATP star Kamil Majchrzak wanted to give to a young boy named Brock.&quot;Bro US open got some wild fans, first that CEO and now this idiot💀,&quot; the fan wrote.&quot;The people with the most expensive tickets have been acting like trash at the open,&quot; commented another.&quot;That was attempted theft! Why wasn’t the the fan immediately escorted off the premises? Security is way too lax,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Stealing seems to be the fan theme this US open,&quot; one joked.&quot;First that Polish guy robbing a kid in broad daylight, now this ... Utter shamelessless,&quot; added another.&quot;What is wrong with these people? 🤷‍♂️,&quot; questioned one.Iga Swiatek threw shade at Polish CEO for hat snatching fiasco at US OpenIga Swiatek (Source: Getty)World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who won the women's singles title at Flushing Meadows in 2022, expressed her disapproval of the Polish CEO's hat snatching act at this year's US Open. Swiatek's voiced her take on the subject in a rather indirect manner after she was bizarrely asked at a press conference if she feels strange about giving away her sweaty towels to fans as souvenirs.&quot;No, because I would love to have a sweaty towel of Rafa's when I was a kid, so, no. Well, sometimes it's strange when I try to give something to the kid and they get that, grabs it, then I'm like, 'come on, that's not the point.',&quot; Swiatek said.The former WTA No. 1's answer, unsurprisingly, prompted fans to react, with many backing the six-time Major champion and continuing to keep the pressure up on the CEO, who has since issued a public apology.