  • "Indirectly calling out that Polish millionaire for stealing" - Fans react as Iga Swiatek answers 'dumb question' with Rafael Nadal example at US Open

By Sudipto Pati
Published Sep 02, 2025 02:29 GMT
Iga Swiatek (left), Rafael Nadal (right), Sources: Getty
Iga Swiatek indirectly threw shade at a Polish businessman who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons amid the ongoing 2025 US Open. Swiatek's shade came as the response to a bizarre question fielded to her by a journalist following her fourth-round win at the hardcourt Major. The Pole's answer also featured the now-retired Rafael Nadal, who the former WTA No. 1 idolizes. Unsurprisingly, Swiatek's take got plenty of tennis fans talking.

On Monday, September 1, the six-time Major champion secured progress to the last eight at Flushing Meadows with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 victory against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Later, as she was taking questions from journalists during her post-match press conference, one journalist asked the Pole if she finds it strange that fans ask her for her sweaty towels following the conclusion of her matches.

Citing her own childhood desire of getting idol Rafael Nadal's sweaty towel, Iga Swiatek said:

"No, because I would love to have a sweaty towel of Rafa's when I was a kid, so, no."

The WTA No. 2 went on to take an indirect swipe at compatriot Piotr Szczerek, the millionaire CEO of Drogbruk, a high-profile firm operating in Poland's paving industry. Earlier at this year's US Open, Szczerek, who was in attendance for a match featuring Polish ATP star Kamil Majchrzak, unintentionally gained viral, worldwide notoriety after he was caught on camera snatching a cap that Majchrzak had intended to give to a boy named Brock in the stands.

"Well, sometimes it's strange when I try to give something to the kid and they get that, grabs it, then I'm like, 'come on, that's not the point.'," Iga Swiatek added.
Several fans spanning X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit took notice of the veiled shade that Swiatek threw at Szczerek.

"Indirectly calling out that polish millionaire for stealing from a child 😁 smart to not use his name, otherwise he gonna sue lol," one fan wrote.
"Not her shading that horrible polish CEO 💀," commented another.
"To mix Rafa Nadal & Piotr Szczerek in one answer… ;)," another fan chimed in.
Others found fault with the nature of the question fielded by the journalist.

"Such a dumb question my god," opined one.
"If she found it strange she wouldn't give it in the first place... What is this question?," another wondered.
"Did this journalist really not know how passionate kids are about sports? Poor question," weighed in yet another fan.
"I try to be fair" - Iga Swiatek explains her approach to giving souvenirs to fans

Iga Swiatek (right) interacts with fans at the 2025 Cincinnati Open (Source: Getty)
Elaborating on how she does her best to ensure that her handed-out souvenirs end up with the fans they are intended for, Iga Swiatek said during the same press conference:

"Usually seven people reach out for one thing. If it's a girl and the boys have longer arms, she's not going to catch it. But I usually throw it at the person that's supposed to get it."

She also acknowledged that it's hard for players to please each and every fan.

"I try to be fair ... I pick a person randomly, or whoever shouts louder. I know it's not fair, but not everybody is going to be happy," the World No. 2 added.

Iga Swiatek's quest for a second title triumph at Flushing Meadows is set to continue with a quarterfinal showdown against home hope Amanda Anisimova. Swiatek and Anisimova's only past encounter was a humiliating one for the American, as the Pole blitzed her 6-0, 6-0 in the women's singles final of this year's Wimbledon Championships.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

