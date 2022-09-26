“First day as a soccer mom" - Serena Williams turns assistant coach at Olympia's soccer practice

As mentioned by Serena Williams in her retirement note in Vogue's August edition, after hanging up her racquet from professional tennis, she has turned all of her focus to her daughter Olympia Ohanian.

The legendary player recently took to social media to narrate how she arrived at Olympia's first soccer practice, but out of nervousness, the five-year-old stuck to her mother. As soon as Williams learned that the academy needed people to volunteer as assistant coaches, she jumped right in and later posted a video in which she can be seen sweating profusely.

“First day as a soccer mom, but you know I decided not to do the minivan just do the Lincoln," Williams wrote.

"True story: I showed up to Olympia’s first soccer practice. And she was so nervous, she would NOT leave my side. So they needed volunteers to be assistant coaches. So now, I am an assistant coach (when I can) and clearly, I was not prepared. I just went to chill and left looking like this. At least I have a @Lincoln to get us to soccer practice! Modern day soccer mom. Maybe I’ll call up @weareangelcity," Williams wote.

"US Open wouldn't have been the ideal time since it was also about Serena Williams" - Robert Federer on Roger Federer's retirement announcement

Speaking to one of Switzerland's daily newspapers, Tages-Anzeiger, after Roger Federer bid adieu to professional tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup, his father Robert Federer disclosed that his son might have announced his decision earlier, but he didn't want to spoil Serena Williams's moment. Williams had already made it known that she would retire after the 2022 US Open.

76-year-old Robert also expressed his delight after witnessing a perfect farewell to his son, where everyone, including Roger, his parents, wife, kids, and even his biggest rivals, shed tears. Apparently. the visuals of Rafael Nadal and Roger tearing up, sitting alongside each other, melted the fans' hearts the most. Robert made a special mention of the Spaniard, who has formed an outstanding friendship-cum-rivalry relationship with Roger over the years.

"The bigger problem was finding the time and place to announce it," Robert said. "It was autumn again, the US Open was over. This wouldn't have been the ideal time for Rogi, especially since it was also about Serena Williams, who resigned there. It couldn't have been better and the timing was right too. It was very emotional for everyone, not only for Rogi but also for the players. Nadal in particular was very touched," he added.

Oli Dickson Jefford @odicksonjefford Serena Williams and Roger Federer: born a month apart, retired a month apart. Not sure anyone would have predicted their retirements would be as late as 2022, or what impact they'd have.



