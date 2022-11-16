"First thing I did after Guadalajara" - Sloane Stephens confirms she's frozen her eggs, praises husband and family for being supportive of her choices

American tennis player Sloane Stephens took to social media to reveal that she had frozen her eggs, recovered well in time and has also started her off-season training routine.

In an interaction with fans on Instagram, Stephens confirmed that she had frozen her eggs after a fan asked her a question on the same. The former World No. 3 said it was a process that was worth it and added that she was lucky to have the support of her mother and sister during the process. She answered the query with a photo of herself in the background, presumably taken at the fertility clinic, flashing a victory sign.

"Yes! I did it! It was the first thing I did after Guadalajara. It was a process but so worth it! Jozy was so great and supportive. My mom and sister were with me during the process. I'm lucky that I had a lot of support! My procedure went well and I'm fully recovered and have started my off season training," she stated.

Sloane Stephens' Instagram story

She also revealed where she froze her eggs and recommended the fertility clinic facility to the hilt.

"I did my cycle with @kindbody & it was a wonderful experience. I highly recommend. 10/10," she added.

Sloane Stephens has always been vocal about women's health. On the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness month, she wrote an article addressing the issue of breast cancer, especially among black people.

Sloane Stephens culminates decent 2022 season

Sloane Stephens in action at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

Looking back, Sloane Stephens has had a decent 2022 season, finishing the year with 18 wins from 35 matches.

The American started the year on a good note, winning the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara by defeating Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 in the final. It was also her first title since 2018.

At Roland Garros, Stephens lost in the quarterfinals to compatriot Coco Gauff, 7-5, 6-2. Her final tournament of the season was the Guadalajara Open, where she exited in the quarterfinals. She started by thrashing Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-2 before stunning 10th seed Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4. She then scripted another upset - over sixth seed Caroline Garcia - to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Although Stephens lost 6-2, 6-2 to eventual champion Jessica Pegula, her exploits saw her return to the top 40 of the WTA rankings. The American is currently ranked No. 37.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1113 votes