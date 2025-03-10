Tennis fans recently expressed their disappointment with Coco Gauff after the statistics from her second-round match at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells came to light. Gauff is seeded third at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California and she kicked off her campaign in the second round following a first-round bye.

In her opening match at Indian Wells, Gauff faced Moyuka Uchijima, who advanced to the second round after defeating Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. The World No.3 managed to secure a victory over Uchijima with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4) in a match which lasted for two hours and 33 minutes.

After the match, a tennis insider revealed that Coco Gauff had committed 21 double faults and over 60 unforced errors in her second-round match.

This revelation drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to share their opinions,

One fan expressed concern that Coco Gauff's performance was not up to par and revealed that they want Maria Sakkari, whom the World No.3 will face in the third round, to win.

"First time I’ll support Maria Sakkari cuz this madness should stop," a fan posted.

Another fan described Gauff's statistics from her second round as "scary."

"Damn that are some scary stats 😭 😭 😭 😭 Aryna please get to the SF right now," a fan wrote.

"💀 Coco please don’t make us go through that again 😭 ," a fan posted.

"Somehow coco has found a way to be at a worse level than USO swing from last year…" a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Didnt deserve to win. Lucky for her, her opponent is outside top 50," a fan posted.

"Holy sh*t that’s embarrassing for wta. 3rd best player doing 60 unforced errors in 3 sets is impressive," a fan wrote.

"Coco got away with one big time. Any other player puts her away in set 3," a fan posted.

Coco Gauff will face Maria Sakkari in the third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Coco Gauff at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Coco Gauff will take on the 29th seed Maria Sakkari in the third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Sakkari started her campaign at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated Viktoriya Tomova with a score of 6-0, 6-3 in her opening match and secured her spot in the third round.

Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari have faced each other eight times on the WTA Tour, with the Greek emerging victorious in five of those eight encounters. Their most recent match-up was in the semifinals of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, where Sakkari triumphed with a score of 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2.

The winner of the upcoming third-round showdown between Gauff and Sakkari will advance to face either the 13th seed, Diana Shnaider, or wild card Belinda Bencic in the fourth round at Indian Wells.

