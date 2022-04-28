"Fitting for it to be named for the GOAT" - James Blake on Nike's new Serena Williams building

Sporting giant Nike recently opened a design-focused Serena Williams building in Oregon, where they plan to house their workforce and brand designers.
American tennis star James Blake lavished rich praise on the building concept and the overall decision to name it after Williams, who he considers the 'Greatest Of All Time' (GOAT).
He took to Twitter to make his feelings known.
"Such a cool concept for Nike to name its buildings after its athletes," James Blake tweeted. "And this one being so amazing is fitting for it to be named for the GOAT @serenawilliams."
"It is a tribute to Serena Williams" - Nike's chief designer on the new building
The Serena Williams building comprises a gigantic 180-feet tall tower adorned with sky bridges, gardens, and, of course, tennis courts. Nike ensured that Williams' favorite pastels made it onto the color scheme of the entire property. Purple and rose are two of the shades that are quite prominent.
John Hoke, Nike's chief designer, was quoted as saying by Forbes that they wanted to ingrain elements of the tennis legend in every sphere of the project.
"We were bringing Serena in early to not just be the building's name, but really help participate," Hoke said. "It is a tribute to Serena Williams."
The building, which architecture firm Skylab designed, also consists of four cafes, which are interestingly themed after each of the four Majors.
Williams, who is herself in awe of the architectural marvel, mentioned that she wants the building to inspire people to set bigger dreams for themselves.
"The whole building takes your breath away," Williams said. "Every element, everywhere you go, is an opportunity to be inspired. I hope this building encourages people to bring out the best of themselves and to dream bigger than they thought possible."
The 23-time Major champion also took to Instagram to express her delight at the news. She recalled how she became aware of Nike's scheme of using famous athletes as inspiration for their architectural structures as a kid.
That, she claimed, inspired her to set "high" goals for herself and tread on the path to greatness.
"When I was just a kid I visited the @nike campus and I saw that athletes get buildings!" Serena Williams wrote. "After that visit, I knew I wanted two things; to be a Nike athlete and to have a building. I set my goals high. I knew I would have to be elite, and not only the best, but someone that changes the course of sport. And now, here we are - officially unveiling the Serena building at the Nike campus.
"Blood sweat and many tears, many trophies - it is beyond an honor and giving me chill bumps," she added. "I am so grateful to Nike and the Nike team. Can you believe it? I have a BUILDING Y’ALL!!! This is CRAZY!!!"