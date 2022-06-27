"Fix this tennis crime, we deserve Fedal in all slams" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's regret over not playing against Roger Federer at the US Open

Fans of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer continue to hope for yet another epic clash between the two tennis greats. While it seems like another Federer-Nadal clash at a Grand Slam is a distant possibility, fans of the two players had a lot to smile about after the Spaniard's recent comments about the Swiss.

Speaking at a press conference before the start of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Nadal reserved high praise and admiration when asked about Federer's contribution to his career. The Spaniard also expressed regret at the fact that he never had the opportunity to play against Federer at the US Open.

Fans of 'Fedal' - as the two greats are affectionately called - flocked to social media to react to Nadal's words about Federer, with many hoping to see them play at least once at the US Open.

"Roger Federer you better hear him and fix this tennis crime. We deserve Fedal in all slams. You can both play on one leg we don't care," one such fan wrote on Twitter.

Sonya Stichbury @sonya_stich @bargrassi @ArchiveFedal Can we just get them talking about each other at every single interview? It soothes my soul. @bargrassi @ArchiveFedal Can we just get them talking about each other at every single interview? It soothes my soul.

You are not alone Rafa, you are not alone..



#Wimbledon twitter.com/bargrassi/stat… Barbara Grassi @bargrassi #Nadal on his relationship with #Federer “We have been playing in every big stadium. Not in New York, that’s the only thing that bothers me. We push each other. Our relationship have always been very positive, friendly” #Nadal on his relationship with #Federer “We have been playing in every big stadium. Not in New York, that’s the only thing that bothers me. We push each other. Our relationship have always been very positive, friendly” https://t.co/cgvVB0x4kb Nadal mentioning that not playing Federer in New York bothers him….You are not alone Rafa, you are not alone.. Nadal mentioning that not playing Federer in New York bothers him…. You are not alone Rafa, you are not alone..#Wimbledon twitter.com/bargrassi/stat…

Fans admired the respect the two greats have for each other, something that sets them apart from many other rivalries in sports.

"I wish there is one last chance where we can see these two amazing athletes at a grand slam event. The reason I appreciate Federer is because the amount of respect Rafa has for him! Both are great role models & ambassador for men tennis," tweeted another fan.

Sofiah Shaik 🌴 @sofiahshaik The reason I appreciate Federer is because the amount of respect Rafa has for him! Both are great role models & ambassador for men tennis. @bargrassi I wish there is one last chance where we can see these two amazing athletes at a grand slam event.The reason I appreciate Federer is because the amount of respect Rafa has for him!Both are great role models & ambassador for men tennis. @bargrassi I wish there is one last chance where we can see these two amazing athletes at a grand slam event.😀 The reason I appreciate Federer is because the amount of respect Rafa has for him!💞 Both are great role models & ambassador for men tennis.👏👍

Tareque Laskar @tarequelaskar ” and leave it there Barbara Grassi @bargrassi #Nadal on his relationship with #Federer “We have been playing in every big stadium. Not in New York, that’s the only thing that bothers me. We push each other. Our relationship have always been very positive, friendly” #Nadal on his relationship with #Federer “We have been playing in every big stadium. Not in New York, that’s the only thing that bothers me. We push each other. Our relationship have always been very positive, friendly” https://t.co/cgvVB0x4kb Anything either Nadal says about Fed or vice versa, you can just preface it with “These two” and leave it there twitter.com/bargrassi/stat… Anything either Nadal says about Fed or vice versa, you can just preface it with “These two ❤️” and leave it there twitter.com/bargrassi/stat…

Vinod M @vinodmano12 @bargrassi Respect for the opponent ! This pair should stand apart just for this @bargrassi Respect for the opponent ! This pair should stand apart just for this

Meanwhile, another fan had a special request from the two players ahead of the US Open.

"Give us fedal doubles in new york," a fan tweeted.

"Our rivalry on court never bothered our relationship outside of it" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer

Laver Cup 2019 - Day 1

Rafael Nadal reflected on his relationship with Roger Federer beyond their rivalry on the tennis court. He also shed light on how their tennis rivalry has helped him grow at the highest level of the sport.

"Our relationship has always been positive and very friendly. Even our rivalry on court never bothered our relationship outside of it," said the World No. 4.

"I always wanted to think that my motivation never comes to me because of the others. It's a personal motivation. But of course, to have somebody like him as a rival that is amazingly good helps you to let you know the things you have to do to be better," he said.

Incidentally, the duo last played each other at Wimbledon in 2019, when they faced off in the semifinals, with Federer winning 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to book his berth in a Wimbledon final for the 12th time.

It was their 40th match against each other on tour, with the Spaniard leading their head-to-head 24-16. They have played four times each at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, and six times at the French Open. Federer leads the head-to-head 3-1 at Wimbledon and trails the Spaniard 3-1 and 6-0 in Melbourne and Paris respectively.

Meanwhile, Nadal is one of the title contenders at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He is on a 14-match winning streak at the Grand Slams this season and will chase a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title as his Wimbledon campaign begins against Francisco Cerondulo on Tuesday.

