"Fix that"- Frustrated Nick Kyrgios slams Indian Wells for "crazy" journey from locker to stadium ahead of 1R match

Nick Kyrgios was visibly frustrated at the long cart ride from the locker room to the main stadium ahead of his first-round match at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Per tradition in Indian Wells, players are loaded onto an electric cart and taken to the main courts wherever the matches are scheduled. Before the matches, players are often interviewed in the carts to give fans an insight into their mindsets.

However, Kyrgios was not particularly pleased with the proceedings. The Australian is making a comeback to professional tennis in 2025 after missing most of the Tour in the last two seasons. He is also making a comeback at Indian Wells, having last played here in 2022.

While on the cart, Kyrgios expressed his frustration at the long time it took players to reach the stadiums from the locker rooms. He was not impressed and urged the organizers to find a better way for players to report for their matches. The former Wimbledon runner-up also pointed out that Indian Wells is a rare tournament where the stadium and locker rooms are not adjoined.

"Surely that have a better way to report..you know what I mean..is this the only way in for the players..surely not bro like there's no entrance in the locker room..that's crazy stuff bro, they,ve got to fix that...this is one of the only tournaments where the main locker room does not link up to the main court..no point in doing a warmup this point" said Kyrgios (via X)

Kyrgios was slated to kick off the evening session on Court 1 on Day 2 (March, 6).

Nick Kyrgios retired in his comeback match at Indian Wells

In Picture: Nick Kyrgios (Getty)

Nick Kyrgios's comeback to the Californian desert was cut short as the Australian had to retire in his match against Botic Van De Zandschulp in the first round. The Dutch player started off the match on a strong note, going 4-1 up in the first set, breaking the Australian's serve twice.

However, Kyrgios fought back splendidly, breaking his opponent's serve twice and squaring the set at 4-4 apiece. The players held their respective serves to take the first set into a tiebreak. The Australian saved a set point and got one of his own but failed to close out the set. Van de Zandschulp took the opportunity and won the first set.

In the second set, the Dutch player once again raced to a lead, breaking Kyrgios to go 3-0 up. At this point, the Australian decided to call it quits and retired from the match. On the eve of the match, Kyrgios had suffered an injury scare in one of his practice sessions. However, the Australian had cleared the air regarding any uncertainty over his participation.

Botic Van de Zandschulp will now face Novak Djokovic in the next round.

