Nick Kyrgios clears the air surrounding his wrist injury scare in Indian Wells

Nick Kyrgios has spoken in depth about feeling wrist pain again during his practice session on Wednesday, March 5, ahead of his Indian Wells Masters return. The Aussie claimed that he can't "catch a break" concerning his physical conditioning lately before comparing his journey to that of Juan Martin Del Potro, Dominic Thiem, and Kei Nishikori - all of whose careers were also compromised by wrist injuries.

Kyrgios had been out of action from June 2023 to January 2025 due to a right wrist injury that ultimately required surgery. The 29-year-old made his much-awaited comeback to the ATP Tour in January this year but has yet to win a singles match. He will be eager to do so at this week's Indian Wells Masters, where he hasn't played since 2022.

During his practice session at the Palm Springs event on Wednesday, the former World No. 13 was seen clutching his right wrist after hitting a shot, following which he was tended to by his team. He spoke to Tennis Channel about his injury scare the same day, playing down the issue by claiming that it was just something "he had to navigate" at this point of his career.

"Yeah actualy, I was feeling great. I was practicing for an hour, and the second last point, actually felt my wrist a little bit. So, you know, it seems to be that point where I can't really catch a break at the moment with my body, but it's just things you have to navigate. I'll do everything I can to be ready," Nick Kyrgios told Tennis Channel.

Nick Kyrgios drew a comparison with former top players like Juan Martin Del Potro, Dominic Thiem, and Kei Nishikori to illustrate how hard it is for a pro to return from wrist surgery.

Nick Kyrgios says he finally understands the work required to "just get to the start line" post-injury

Nick Kyrgios made the quarters at Indian Wells in his 2022 appearance | Image Source: Getty

The Aussie also alluded to Dominic Thiem's struggles to get his tour-level career back on track after the Austrian's wrist injury in 2021. However, the 29-year-old conceded in the same breath that he is ready to take on the "challenge in front of him".

"I still feel like I want to win matches and make some noise, but I just now really understand the amount of work that goes into just getting to the start line, especially when you look at some of the players that have had wrist surgery," Nick Kyrgios said. "Del Potro, Thiem, and Nishikori... it takes time to get back at that level that you once were."

"And you may not ever get there, that's why Thiem was a Grand Slam champion and wasn't really able to scratch the surface coming back. So I understand the challenge that was in front of me."

Kyrgios will take on the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Thursday, March 6.

