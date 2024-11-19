Roger Federer recently penned an emotional note, reminiscing on his rivalry with Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard is set to retire this week at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals (November 19-24).

Federer drew the curtains on his illustrious career with Nadal by his side at the 2022 Laver Cup. There wasn’t a dry eye in the O2 Arena that evening as the Swiss legend realized the end of his almost 25-year-long tennis journey. Rafael Nadal, too, was inconsolable.

With the Spaniard now gearing up for his own last dance, the Swiss conveyed similar emotions in a heartfelt note.

"As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional," he wrote.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal clashed a staggering 40 times in their careers, with the latter leading their head-to-head record 24-16.

"Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me—a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could," the 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

He also humorously touched on his rival's unique rituals that caught the world’s attention.

"I’m not a very superstitious person, but you took it to the next level. Your whole process,” he went on. “All those rituals."

"Assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear... All of it with the highest intensity," he continued.

The former World No. 1 confessed to “secretly” loving that aspect of the Spaniard’s routines.

"Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique—it was so you," he said.

Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: "You made me work harder than I ever thought I could"

The duo pictured at Laver Cup 2019 - Image Source: Getty

In the aforementioned note, Roger Federer also touched on Rafael Nadal’s claycourt progress.

Five of the Spaniard’s historic 14 French Open title came against the Swiss. Of the 16 total matches they played on the surface, Federer managed to win just two.

"On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground," he said.

The 43-year-old opened up about going to great lengths to earn a competitive edge over the 22-time major winner.

"You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge," he wrote in the note.

