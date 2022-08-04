"Follow the science became follow the science fiction became follow the political science" - Special Advisor to President’s Council on Sport Dr. Nicholas DiNubile weighs in on Novak Djokovic's vaccine row

The Novak Djokovic saga is gradually gaining pace with every passing day. In the past few days, several notable dignitaries from different fields have been questioning Joe Biden's administration. Djokovic has been in the news for quite some time now due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated, which hampers his ability to travel and compete in tournaments freely.

The President's Council's medical consultant, Nicholas DiNubile, M.D., recently joined the discussion about allowing the Serb to play the US Ppen.

Dr. Nicholas is an orthopedic surgeon and is the best-selling author of his book on health and fitness, titled "FrameWork—Your 7-Step Program for Healthy Muscles, Bones & Joints." He has also served as an orthopedic consultant for Philadelphia's basketball team. Consistently ranked among the best doctors in America, DiNubile took a blunt approach to raise his voice on this issue,

Follow the science became follow the science fiction became follow the political science," he said.

While replying to Buck Sexton on Twitter, the surgeon criticized the Australian government for not letting Novak Djokovic play in the Grand Slam despite being recovered from Covid just because he was not vaccinated.

"And they wouldn’t even let Novac Djokovic play in the Australian Open even though he had just recovered from COVID (and was unlikely a threat to anyone) because he was not vaccinated," he added.

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia despite the Serbian landing there to take part in this year's first Grand Slam, with his visa being rejected due to his unvaccinated status. Rafael Nadal went on to win the coveted title after beating Daniil Medvedev in a tough five-setter in the final.

Since then. the former World No. 1 plied his trade at the French Open and Wimbledon, winning the latter for a seventh time.

"At what point do we get to say that the vaccines are an abject failure" - Buck Sexton on covid deaths in Australia

Novak Djokovic Detained In Melbourne As Lawyers Appeal Deportation

Buck Sexton, America's radio and television show host, slammed the COVID-19 vaccine as reports supposedly revealed that despite 98% of Australian adults being vaccinated, the country has hit a new low with record covid deaths.

Sexton co-hosts the radio show, The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, with Clay Travis. Earlier this week, the political commentator lamented the potential decision to bar Novak Djokovic from playing at the US Open. The Serb has three US Open titles in his kitty and will be hoping to add another to his tally, should he be cleared to play the Grand Slam.

Buck Sexton @BuckSexton Ian Miller @ianmSC With over 96% of the adult population fully vaccinated and 70+% boosted, Australia has just set a new record for COVID deaths



Imagine if the media was interested in covering this instead of promoting "experts" and politicians blaming surges on the "unvaccinated" With over 96% of the adult population fully vaccinated and 70+% boosted, Australia has just set a new record for COVID deathsImagine if the media was interested in covering this instead of promoting "experts" and politicians blaming surges on the "unvaccinated" https://t.co/eRx1DZKpol At what point do we get to say that the vaccines are an abject failure, unless one plans on getting a new booster every 2-3 months, forever? twitter.com/ianmsc/status/… At what point do we get to say that the vaccines are an abject failure, unless one plans on getting a new booster every 2-3 months, forever? twitter.com/ianmsc/status/…

The New York Major at Flusing Meadows will begin from August 29 this year. Russian Daniil Medvedev took home the title last year after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

