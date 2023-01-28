"Follow THAT, Stef and Novak" - Tennis fans marvel at quality of Australian Open women's final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka remained the last woman standing at the 2023 Australian Open, beating reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the final to win her maiden Grand Slam title.
Despite losing the opening set - her first at the tournament - Sabalenka held her nerves in the biggest match of her career so far to see off a determined Rybakina on Saturday night. With a break of serve each in the second and third sets, the Belarusian prevailed in the end, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in her maiden Grand Slam final.
There was not much to differentiate the duo in the battle that lasted more than two and a half hours, with Rybakina winning 103 points -- only seven fewer than what Sabalenka managed to win. Aryna Sabalenka's serve, which many pundits and fans consider her main strength, helped her more often than not, with 17 aces (seven double faults) raining down from the soon-to-be World No. 2's racquet.
While Sabalenka garnered enough attention for her win, Rybakina's efforts did not go unnoticed by tennis fans on social media, who were delighted by the high-quality they were treated to in the summit clash.
One fan wondered how Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas were going to follow up a performance like that in the men's final on Sunday, writing:
"Follow THAT, Stef and Novak."
Another user dubbed it a "phenomenal match from two phenomenal players," praising Rybakina for showing her sportsmanship throughout the contest and particularly at the end.
"Huge respect to Rybakina who showed utter class and sportsmanship hugging and congratulating her opponent on her win!! A phenomenal match from two phenomenal players!!"
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Both Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina inside top 10 after Australian Open result
Following their finishes at the 2023 Australian Open, both Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be inside the top 10 of the women's rankings. While Sabalenka will retake her career-high World No. 2 spot after the 2,000 ranking points from Melbourne Park, Rybakina will break into the top 10 for the first time ever thanks to the 1,200 points from Melbourne.
Iga Swiatek still remains at the top of the WTA rankings with over 10,000 points to her name. Aryna Sabalenka is more than 4,000 points behind her with 6,100 points, while Ons Jabeur follows in third place with 5,210 ranking points. Rybakina, meanwhile, has 2,815 points to her name at the moment, which would have been 4,815 (could have been World No. 5) had Wimbledon awarded ranking points last year.