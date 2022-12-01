"Followed the path of a goat" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena makes cheeky reference to Serb's place as 'the GOAT' as they attempt La Concha summit

Novak Djokovic is staying fit and healthy during the off-season even as he has taken a short break from tennis after an intense end to his 2022 season. The Serb was joined by his wife Jelena, his brother Marko, and fellow tennis player Carlos Gomez-Herrera, as they hiked to the peak of the La Concha mountains in Malaga, Spain.

Jelena made a cheeky reference to the Serbian tennis great's place in the 'GOAT debate', posting pictures of him as well as a 'goat' they spotted on their way to the summit, and said she "followed the path of a goat."

The couple prides themselves on staying fit and participating in fitness activities, and they completed "another summit" this week.

"Another summit. Ps. We followed the path of a goat," Jelena wrote on Instagram.

Jelena also posted a video of the challenging hiking expedition completed by the quartet of herself, Novak and Marko Djokovic, and Gomez-Herrera, in Malaga. The Serbian tennis great could be seen effortlessly climbing rocks in the said video.

"Boys…. This was quite a hike. From freezing to melting, from bottom to the top and back down again… and we made it. La Concha summit!" she wrote in another social media post.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion and his family are known to spend a lot of time during the year in Marbella city of Malaga province, where they own a family home. Last week, he attended the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga along with his eight-year-old son Stefan, as the father-son duo saw Team Canada win their maiden Davis Cup title.

Novak Djokovic is taking care of his body very well and practicing harder than ever, suggests coach Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic (R) at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day One.

Novak Djokovic's incredible success of late at the age of 35 is down to his detailed focus on his physical and mental health and dedication in practice sessions, according to Goran Ivanisevic, who is the Serb's coach.

Ivanisevic praised the Serb's will to constantly improve and get better even at this stage of his career. The Croatian tennis great has been with the Serb's team for three and a half years now.

"He's practicing even harder than he was at 22," Ivanisevic said recently on The ATP Tennis Radio podcast. "That's why he's still so good. You know, the will to practice to improve, the will to be better is amazing. He's taking care of his body," he added.

Djokovic struggled with extreme fatigue and fitness issues in the last three matches of his ATP Finals campaign a couple of weeks ago but still managed to win all those matches and the tournament undefeated, which is another testament to his fitness. Regular hiking expeditions probably play a huge role in his overall fitness and strength.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes