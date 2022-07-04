Following Alcaraz's defeat, Nick Kyrgios only player in Wimbledon draw with win over Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in Grand Slam

Following Carlos Alcaraz's defeat to Jannik Sinner on Sunday, Nick Kyrgios is the only player in this year's Wimbledon draw with a Grand Slam win over Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic.

Seeded one and two respectively at SW19 this year, Djokovic and Nadal are widely expected to reach the final. The three-time defending champion moved into the quarterfinals by beating Netherlands' Tim van Rijthoven. Nadal will play another Dutchman - Botic van de Zandschlup - on Monday for a place in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in six years - fourth time overall - beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets on Saturday. The Australian will take on Brandon Nakashima on Monday as he seeks to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time since doing so on his tournament debut eight years ago.

Out of the 10 players left in the draw, only Kyrgios has beaten Djokovic or Nadal at a Major. He did so by beating the Spaniard in the 2014 quarterfinals at Wimbledon, while he has never faced Djokovic at a Major.

Kyrgios is scheduled to face Nadal in the semis this year and could meet Djokovic in the final.

How Nick Kyrgios stunned Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 8 years ago

Rafael Nadal on Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2014

Rafael Nadal faced one of the most humbling defeats of his illustrious career against a wildcard named Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2014.

In the fourth round at SW19 that year, Nadal knew he had a match on his hands when the then World No. 144 pocketed a tight first set on a tie-break, dishing up a serving clinic.

With many expecting Kyrgios' level to fall against the then 14-time Major winner, the Australian continued to rattle Nadal with aces galore and powerful groundstrokes.

The Spaniard seemed to have taken a foothold in the contest when he momentarily halted the Kyrgios charge by taking the second set to even the contest. However, the Australian was in no mood to relent - unawed by the opponent or the occasion.

After saving a set point with an ace, Kyrgios edged a tight third-set tie-break to take an all-important two-sets-to-one lead. Nadal's fightback never materialized, as Kyrgios broke the Spaniard for the first time in the match to serve out the biggest victory of his career.

In the process, Kyrgios became the first teenager to beat a reigning World No. 1 at a Major since Nadal himself against Roger Federer at Roland Garros in 2005. The Australian's victory was also the first by a player ranked outside the top 100 against the world's top-ranked player since Andrei Olhovskiy beat Jim Courier at Wimbledon 1992.

Eight years after that memorable clash, Nick Kyrgios will hope to beat Nadal again at the scene of his giantkilling act as he seeks to reach his first Major final.

