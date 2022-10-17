"For a 19-year-old boy to come and become No. 1, win a Masters 1000, win a Major, it's a source of pride and incredible for any country" - Miguel Diaz on Carlos Alcaraz 

Miguel Diaz, the president of the Spanish Tennis Federation, has hailed the phenomenal success of Carlos Alcaraz.

On the sidelines of the ATP 250 Gijon Open, he spoke exclusively with MARCA about the young Spaniard and his extraordinary achievements so far.

"For a 19-year-old to come and become No. 1 in the world, win a Masters 1000 event, and win a Grand Slam tournament, it's a source of pride and incredible for any country. From the federation, we help you," Miguel Diaz said.

Alcaraz has had a dream season so far, garnering 52 wins from 63 matches and winning titles in Rio, Miami, Barcelona, Madrid, and New York. He claimed the top spot in the ATP rankings in September after his title-winning run at the US Open.

The 19-year-old recently represented Spain at the Davis Cup and helped his country secure a place in the quarterfinals. He scored a compelling straight-sets win over South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo after Roberto Bautista Agut had given Spain the lead by dispatching Hong Seong-chan 6-1, 6-3.

In his post-match interview at the Davis Cup, Alcaraz spoke about representing his country for the first time.

"Davis Cup is different," he said. "You're playing with your team, representing your country. You don't play just for yourself. You're playing for everyone in Spain you know. It's a different atmosphere, different air you breathe, totally different from other tournaments."

Carlos Alcaraz features on the Rolex Paris Masters entry list

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point at the 2022 US Open - Day 14

World No. 1 Carlos Alzaraz has been included on the entry list for the Rolex Paris Masters and is expected to make his second appearance at the indoor hardcourt event. He reached the third round last year before bowing out to Frenchman Hugo Gaston, 6-4, 7-5.

The entry list also includes the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, and Nick Kyrgios. Alcaraz will look to make amends in Paris after a disappointing first-round exit at the ATP 500 Astana Open. He will be one of the favorites to challenge Djokovic for the crown, who is the defending champion in Paris.

All eyes will be on the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, as the top players in the world vie to win the prestigious trophy and clinch the remaining qualifying spots for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. The Rolex Paris Masters begins on October 30.

