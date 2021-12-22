"For 20 years, we've been very spoilt to have Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal" - Marion Bartoli 

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli believes tennis fans have been very fortunate to have witnessed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play at the highest level for a couple of decades. However, she feels fans should not expect other players to follow in the footsteps of Federer and Nadal.

During a discussion on Tennis Majors, Bartoli was asked why the current generation of ATP players are not as efficient and popular as those who came before them.

Bartoli pointed out (12:20 in the video) that tennis fans must consider themselves lucky to have had the opportunity to watch Nadal and Federer in recent years. According to the Frenchwoman, the two have very different personalities, thus making it easier for fans to side with one or the other.

"For 20 years, we've been very spoilt to have Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal coming with so different personalities that people could actually sit on one side or the other," Bartoli said. "You either love Nadal or love Federer."

The 37-year-old was quick to add that every tennis player has their own personality and asking them to change it to fit the mold of someone else is unfair.

"Rafael Nadal has his own personality when he comes on court. He's just himself and you can't just ask somebody to just duplicate or replicate who someone used to be," Bartoli said. "You are who you are. You come with your personality."

Pete Sampras was an idol for so many players, including Roger Federer, because he was winning: Marion Bartoli

Marion Bartoli used Pete Sampras as an example for why players should be judged only on their tennis

Marion Bartoli also used the rivalry between Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi to explain why players should be judged only on their tennis and not their personality.

She rejected criticism of Agassi supporters calling Pete Sampras a boring player, saying even players as great as Federer and Novak Djokovic thought of the American as their idol. According to Bartoli, the reason for Sampras being so widely respected was his tennis achievements and not his charisma.

"Pete Sampras just inspired generations and generations of players. He was the idol of Roger, of Novak, and of so many players because he was just winning," Bartoli said. "Who cares if you have the personality of Agassi or not?"

Bartoli further stressed that it was unfair for players to be judged for their personality, insisting instead that they should be assessed solely on their level of tennis.

"It's entirely false and wrong to judge someone on their personality," Bartoli said. "You have to judge them on what they're winning, what they're able to bring on the court, the tennis level they're bringing."

