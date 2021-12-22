×
Create
Notifications

"For 20 years, we've been very spoilt to have Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal" - Marion Bartoli 

Marion Bartoli feels tennis fans are lucky to enjoy Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for 20 years
Marion Bartoli feels tennis fans are lucky to enjoy Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for 20 years
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 22, 2021 05:50 PM IST
News

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli believes tennis fans have been very fortunate to have witnessed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play at the highest level for a couple of decades. However, she feels fans should not expect other players to follow in the footsteps of Federer and Nadal.

During a discussion on Tennis Majors, Bartoli was asked why the current generation of ATP players are not as efficient and popular as those who came before them.

"There is no rivalry between Djokovic and Medvedev because it's just Novak trying to delay the change of the guard. It's the way it should be."@carole_bouchard explains why the Djokovic-Medvedev rivalry is OK, but can’t be a major one tinyurl.com/55km4pph https://t.co/lgIYiGyfVg

Bartoli pointed out (12:20 in the video) that tennis fans must consider themselves lucky to have had the opportunity to watch Nadal and Federer in recent years. According to the Frenchwoman, the two have very different personalities, thus making it easier for fans to side with one or the other.

"For 20 years, we've been very spoilt to have Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal coming with so different personalities that people could actually sit on one side or the other," Bartoli said. "You either love Nadal or love Federer."

The 37-year-old was quick to add that every tennis player has their own personality and asking them to change it to fit the mold of someone else is unfair.

"Rafael Nadal has his own personality when he comes on court. He's just himself and you can't just ask somebody to just duplicate or replicate who someone used to be," Bartoli said. "You are who you are. You come with your personality."

Pete Sampras was an idol for so many players, including Roger Federer, because he was winning: Marion Bartoli

Marion Bartoli used Pete Sampras as an example for why players should be judged only on their tennis
Marion Bartoli used Pete Sampras as an example for why players should be judged only on their tennis

Marion Bartoli also used the rivalry between Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi to explain why players should be judged only on their tennis and not their personality.

She rejected criticism of Agassi supporters calling Pete Sampras a boring player, saying even players as great as Federer and Novak Djokovic thought of the American as their idol. According to Bartoli, the reason for Sampras being so widely respected was his tennis achievements and not his charisma.

"Pete Sampras just inspired generations and generations of players. He was the idol of Roger, of Novak, and of so many players because he was just winning," Bartoli said. "Who cares if you have the personality of Agassi or not?"
Roger Federer says I am still his idol: Pete Samprastimesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/tennis/… http://t.co/kolXe3lF9R

Bartoli further stressed that it was unfair for players to be judged for their personality, insisting instead that they should be assessed solely on their level of tennis.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

"It's entirely false and wrong to judge someone on their personality," Bartoli said. "You have to judge them on what they're winning, what they're able to bring on the court, the tennis level they're bringing."

Edited by Arvind Sriram
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी