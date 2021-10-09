"For a second I thought it was Squid Game" - Novak Djokovic's latest Lacoste outfit draws comparisons with blockbuster Netflix show

Novak Djokovic's apparel sponsor, Lacoste, are on the verge of releasing a new clothing line called 'capsule collection'. They recently gave a glimpse of the designs on social media, prompting plenty of amusing reactions from fans.

In a short clip released by Depavision, Novak Djokovic is seen sporting an all-green outfit comprised of a zipped hoodie with matching tracks. The Serb is also wearing black shoes, giving the overall look an intimidating touch.

Djokovic's outfit, which can be seen below, is receiving a lot of praise from fans on social media. But more interestingly, it has also drawn parallels with the costumes worn by characters from the popular Netflix series 'Squid Game'.

"The way he's standing, the background and the colours...for a second I thought it was Squid Game," a Twitter user wrote.

For the uninitiated, Squid Game a Netflix show that has taken the entire world by storm due to its unique storyline and direction.

The plot revolves around Seong Gi-Hun, who is the main character of the show and is neck-deep in debt. Several other Koreans, who also are in debt, are brought together by certain wealthy individuals to play a series of six games.

The winner is promised a hefty sum of money, but the caveat is that people who lose in each round end up getting killed.

The creator of the games manages to attract a total of 456 people, who are all housed together in a massive hall. The participants are also given a green-colored uniform to wear, which bears a unique number.

Fans of the show compared this uniform to the attire Novak Djokovic was sporting for Lacoste. While the two outfits are not entirely identical, there are a lot of similarities.

The costumes of the characters from Squid Game can be seen in the tweets embedded below:

Novak Djokovic is missing in action at Indian Wells, but he might be back at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open

Novak Djokovic has opted to skip the ongoing Indian Wells Masters, which is understandable given the grueling few months he has had. But the Serb is also keen to clinch the year-ending No. 1 spot, so it makes little sense for him to bring a premature end to his season.

Daniil Medvedev trails Novak Djokovic by about 2,000 ranking points (race to Turin points are being counted for year-ending No. 1 position this year), and has an outside chance of toppling the Serb. But Djokovic's name is on the official entry list for the Paris Masters, which is scheduled to begin next month, so the Russian might have his task cut out.

Djokovic's participation at Bercy is not guaranteed, and he could well pull out ahead of the tournament. But if he does play, that would all but end Medvedev's hopes of catching up to him.

Edited by Musab Abid