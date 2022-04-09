For the first time since April 2001, Roger Federer is not Swiss No. 1 as Henri Laaksonen replaces takes his place in Swiss tennis rankings

The new Rado Swiss Tennis rankings were published recently and for the first time since April 2001, Roger Federer is not heading the rankings. The national tennis rankings list is one that is published biannually by Swiss Tennis - the governing body of tennis in Switzerland.

As per the new list, Henri Laaksonen leads the rankings in the men's section while Belinda Bencic heads the women's section.

No place for Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka in new ranking list

The two big names in the men's section - Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka - are not listed on the current rankings list.

According to Swiss Tennis' official website, the national rankings of Roger Federer and Wawrinka were frozen at the end of March 2022 on account of the ongoing injury breaks that the two players were on.

With Roger Federer's ranking being frozen, it is the first time since 2001 that the Swiss legend isn't heading the list.

Instead, Henri Laaksonen, who achieved a career-high ranking of World No 84 in February this year, is the new top-ranked player in Switzerland.

Laaksonen, who was born in Finland, made it to the third round of the US Open and the French Open - his best finish in the Grand Slams thus far.

Roger Federer was last seen in action at Wimbledon last year where he became the oldest to make the quarterfinal round in the Open era, losing to Hubert Hurkazc in straight sets.

Stan Wawrinka, meanwhile, will be seen in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he will take on Félix Auger-Aliassime in a Round of 32 clash on April 10.

Belinda Bencic has been ranked second in the Swiss Tennis list

Belinda Bencic, who is currently ranked as World No. 21 in the WTA finds herself in second place, as per the Swiss Tennis rankings, in the women's section while the list is headed by Jil Teichmann.

The official rankings, published twice a year, are valid for official tournaments and the interclub and junior interclub championships.

As per Swiss Tennis, the classification process is as explained below.

"All victories or defeats within 12 months are taken into account for the classification. It doesn't matter how close a win or loss was or how many sets/points were won. The classification is calculated twice a year - in autumn and spring."

"For the spring classification, all results from April 1st to March 31st are taken into account, for the autumn classification those from October 1st to September 30th count. The period between the two classification calculations (autumn/spring) is called the classification period. Accordingly, the results from 12 months or, in other words, the last two classification periods count for the classification."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan