Daniil Medvedev disagrees with Stefanos Tsitsipas on ATP Finals being 'bigger' than a Major

Daniil Medvedev has expressed disagreement with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who called the ATP Finals 'bigger than a Grand Slam.'

Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and the other contenders for the year-end championships are currently in Turin, Italy, for the 2023 ATP Finals. On Friday, November 10, the players convened at the Royal Palace of Turin for the official photo session and reception, ahead of the tournament's start on Sunday.

During their media commitments at the event, Medvedev and Rublev were asked to share their thoughts on Tsitsipas' recent remarks regarding the ATP Finals' supremacy over Grand Slams.

Speaking to the ATP tour ahead of his campaign, Tsitsipas said:

"It's a whole celebration. The ATP Finals is a commemoration and celebration of the best of the best in our sport. We all gather together and we get to play against each other and focus on the fact that we are the best in the world trying to fight for this mega trophy, which is a grand prize in our sport. It means a lot."

"I would consider it probably a bigger thing than a Slam, honestly. It has big prestige and it's a very valuable asset if you're able to conquer and win it," he added.

Andrey Rublev playfully deferred the question to his compatriot, highlighting his lack of personal experience in winning either event. Daniil Medvedev, having experienced victories in both, was deemed by Rublev to be the more qualified judge.

"You better ask Danya, he has won both. I have won neither, anything will do for me," he said (Translated from Russian).

Medvedev, the 2020 ATP Finals champion and 2021 US Open champion, favored Grand Slams, citing the greater difficulty associated with winning a Major.

"I'd say a Slam. For me, it's harder because of five sets. Yes, you face only Top 10 players at year-end championships, from the very first match, but still, you need to win five matches and not seven.

"It makes a difference. You may even win four matches and still win the title. Anyway, everybody is entitled to their opinion but for me it's a Grand Slam," Daniil Medvedev said (Translated from Russian).

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev to lock horns in ATP Finals opener

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev have been drawn in the same group at the 2023 ATP Finals. The Red Group also includes Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev will kick off his campaign against Rublev in the group stage. The former World No. 1 enjoys a dominant 6-2 lead in his head-to-head record against his compatriot, having won their most recent clash in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, features in the Green Group, alongside Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune, and Jannik Sinner. The Greek will commence his campaign against Sinner.

Tsitsipas leads 5-2 in their head-to-head record. However, it was the Italian who emerged victorious in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Rotterdam Open.