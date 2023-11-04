"For me, it was always very important" - Roger Federer reflects on his Olympic achievements in a speech to Swiss athletes

Roger Federer recently shared his Olympic experiences and encouraged the future participants of the 2024 Games in Paris in a Swiss Olympic event in Sursee on Thursday, November 2.

The event was organized by the National Olympic Committee of Switzerland, as part of its preparation program for the upcoming Games. The aim was to provide the athletes with information, guidance, and inspiration for their Olympic journey.

Federer, who has competed in four Olympic games and won one gold and a silver medal, was the perfect guest speaker for the occasion. He talked about the memories and importance of the Olympics in his career.

"For me, it was always very important, but we have a lot of highlights in the year. That’s why the Olympics are not just one more, but one of the big ones. I was able to take part in every Olympic year. It was a huge experience for me, not only as a player, and athlete but also as a person. The history and everything that came with it, when you think back on it," The 42-year-old said via Blick.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also gave some advice to the Swiss Olympians, telling them to enjoy the experience and lower their social media consumption.

"Before the Olympics, for example, try to adapt social media consumption to how it will be during the games. And it always helped me to stay relaxed when it came to the Olympics," the Swiss said.

A look into Roger Federer’s performance in the Olympics over the years

Roger Federer at the 2012 Summer Olympics

Roger Federer is a four-time Olympian, who has won two medals for Switzerland: a gold in doubles and a silver in singles.

Federer made his Olympic debut at the 2000 Sydney Games, where he reached the quarterfinals in singles. He also met his future wife Mirka Vavrinec, who was also a Swiss tennis player, at the Olympic Village.

Four years later, at the 2004 Athens Games, the Swiss was the top seed and the favorite to win the gold medal in singles, but he suffered a shock defeat in the second round to Czech Tomas Berdych. He also lost in the second round of doubles with Yves Allegro.

The 42-year-old bounced back at the 2008 Beijing Games, where he partnered with Stan Wawrinka to win the gold medal in doubles, beating the Swedish pair of Simon Aspelin and Thomas Johansson in the final. He also reached the quarterfinals in singles, where he lost to America's James Blake.

At the 2012 London Games, Roger Federer lost in the final to home favorite Andy Murray, who beat him in straight sets to claim the gold medal. The Swiss settled for the silver medal, his first and only Olympic medal in singles. He missed the 2016 Rio Games and the 2020 Tokyo Games citing a knee injury.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins