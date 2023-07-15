"For Novak Djokovic, it's just another day; for me, it's the best moment of my life" - Carlos Alcaraz on 'dream' Wimbledon final

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is living the dream at Wimbledon. He has termed his upcoming final with Novak Djokovic as the 'best moment' of his life.

On Friday, the 20-year-old Spaniard dispatched 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to reach his first final at the grasscourt Major, where four-time defending champion Djokovic awaits.

In a Centre Court contest that failed to live up to its billing, Alcaraz dominated Medvevev for large swathes. The reigning US Open winner conceded three games in each set as he extended his hot streak on grass to 11 matches, having won his maiden title on the surface at Queen's three weeks ago.

In his post-match press conference, the significance of his 1-2 matchup with Djokovic was not lost on the Spaniard. Nevertheless, he said that playing the Wimbledon final was something he always dreamt about:

"Probably is going to be, I mean, the best moment of my life - probably. Playing a final here in Wimbledon is something that I dream about when I start playing tennis. As I said before, it's even better playing against Novak."

Playing against Djokovic - who is into his ninth final at SW 19 - makes it extra special. The Spaniard added that he would look to control his emotions and nerves against the seven-time Wimbledon champion:

"It's going to be a really emotional moment for me. But I'll try to stay calm in that moment. For Novak is one more day, one more moment. For me, it's going to be the best moment of my life, I think."

Carlos Alcaraz is the fourth youngest Wimbledon finalist in the Open Era and the youngest since his compatriot Rafael Nadal in 2006.

"It's a mix of everything I admire him the most" - Carlos Alcaraz on Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcarz is widely regarded as the best young player in the sport currently, but up against him on Sunday will be Djokovic - arguably the best in tennis history.

The 20-year-old has no qualms admitting his greatness, having watched him as a kid while he was beating the top guys like Roger Federer and Nadal and becoming the monster he is now.

"Well, I grew up watching him, as well. I mean, he has beating all the big guys, Roger and Rafa, when he was younger. Being the guy he is right now, everything he has been through is amazing."

Alcaraz conceded that Djokovic has no conceivable weakness and is a mentality doyen, traits he admires the most.

"As I said before, he has no weakness. He's really complete guy, really complete player. He's amazing. He does nothing wrong on the court. Physically he's a beast. Mentally he's a beast. Everything is unbelievable for him. I think it's a mix of everything that I admire him the most."

Carlos Alcaraz will stay No. 1 if he beats Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

