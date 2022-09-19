"For this price I hope Rafa brings you to your place in his arms" - Tennis fans shocked by exorbitant Laver Cup ticket prices following Federer's retirement announcement

One last chance for fans to see Roger Federer play live has created a big buzz for the 2022 Laver Cup, scheduled for this weekend in London. Adding to that is the prospect of seeing the Swiss great play alongside his 'Big 4' colleagues, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, on the same team for the first and last time.

The Laver Cup ticket is set to be the most in-demand tennis ticket this month soon after Federer's retirement announcement last week. However, a recent revelation of some of the prices for the 2022 Laver Cup tickets has left tennis fans shocked.

In a post on Twitter, journalist Jon Wertheim shared some of the listings for tickets for the event to be held at the O2 Arena in London. Single ticket prices range from £26,000 to as high as £45,000, according to Wertheim's post.

Tennis fans were taken aback by such exorbitant prices, and while many expressed their sheer disbelief, others had some humourous takes on the ticket prices.

"For this price I hope Rafa brings you to your place in his arms," one fan tweeted.

"I’ll be enjoying LC from the comfort of…my stringing machine at work in the tennis shop. And that’s fine by me," another fan said on the same.

Jímmy @Racquettechie

And that’s fine by me. twitter.com/jon_wertheim/s… Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim Friend sent this. First reaction: "how distasteful they would sell tickets to Queen's Funeral."...it's Laver Cup Friend sent this. First reaction: "how distasteful they would sell tickets to Queen's Funeral."...it's Laver Cup https://t.co/0kyl0lmYhs I’ll be enjoying LC from the comfort of…my stringing machine at work in the tennis shop.And that’s fine by me. I’ll be enjoying LC from the comfort of…my stringing machine at work in the tennis shop. And that’s fine by me. 😳😅😂🎾 twitter.com/jon_wertheim/s…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

louisetennis #StandWithUkraine @louisetennis1 Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim Friend sent this. First reaction: "how distasteful they would sell tickets to Queen's Funeral."...it's Laver Cup Friend sent this. First reaction: "how distasteful they would sell tickets to Queen's Funeral."...it's Laver Cup https://t.co/0kyl0lmYhs Lol, what is this? This is an annual salary, not the price of two seats at an event. twitter.com/jon_wertheim/s… Lol, what is this? This is an annual salary, not the price of two seats at an event. twitter.com/jon_wertheim/s…

NoFirstName claycourtdal @SMSTNS Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim Friend sent this. First reaction: "how distasteful they would sell tickets to Queen's Funeral."...it's Laver Cup Friend sent this. First reaction: "how distasteful they would sell tickets to Queen's Funeral."...it's Laver Cup https://t.co/0kyl0lmYhs For 45k Roger better give me one of his Norman cup trophy along with a ticket to LC lmao twitter.com/jon_wertheim/s… For 45k Roger better give me one of his Norman cup trophy along with a ticket to LC lmao twitter.com/jon_wertheim/s…

irefmi @pfemii twitter.com/jon_wertheim/s… Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim Friend sent this. First reaction: "how distasteful they would sell tickets to Queen's Funeral."...it's Laver Cup Friend sent this. First reaction: "how distasteful they would sell tickets to Queen's Funeral."...it's Laver Cup https://t.co/0kyl0lmYhs Paying this then someone retires two games in Paying this then someone retires two games in😭 twitter.com/jon_wertheim/s…

"Really special" - Andy Murray on playing alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic

The last time Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray were part of the same tournament was at the 2019 Australian Open. This time, they will not just play in the same event but also play on the same team. In a press conference after his Davis Cup clash, Murray said that the Laver Cup will be special and that he is excited about the opportunity to play alongside his biggest rivals one last time.

"Yeah, the opportunity to play with those guys, now for the last time, yeah, all being in the same event together, it's not happened that much in the last few years. But yeah, to be on the same team, be with them for one last time, it will be really special," Andy Murray said on the same during a recent press conference at the Davis Cup.

Murray also revealed that he had no clue about Federer's plans to retire from tennis at this stage. While the Swiss great's retirement was on the cards, many expected it to come sometime later, felt Murray.

"Yeah, look, I didn't know that he was going to be stopping. I don't know, I think people were maybe expecting that to happen at some stage in the not too distant future. I didn't know that when I signed up to play," Murray added.

The 2022 Laver Cup will be held from September 23-25.

