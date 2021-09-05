"For me those things are more important than results" - Novak Djokovic on why he'd like to be remembered as a good & well-respected person

Novak Djokovic kept his Calendar Slam hopes alive with a gritty 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Kei Nishikori in the third round of the 2021 US Open on Saturday. Djokovic is now four wins away from becoming the first man since Rod Laver to win all four Majors in a calendar year.

If the Serb succeeds in winning the US Open, he will also move ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to become the sole owner of the all-time Slam tally record.

During his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic was asked how he wishes to be perceived by people outside of his tennis achievements. And the Serb, who has seldom enjoyed as much love and adulation as Federer or Nadal, lauded the reporter for the question.

"That is a good question, but I don't think we have enough time," Djokovic said. "I like to get philosophical in these kind of answers (smiling)."

Djokovic went on to state he would like to be remembered as a player who gave it his all in every single match and who inspired his fellow players to test their limits.

"I would like people, particularly my peers, the fellow tennis players, both men's and women's side, to remember me as someone that first of all left his heart out on the court and has inspired maybe players to get better and to improve and to believe in themselves more," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic also stressed on the importance of being remembered for the work done by his Foundation in empowering children and providing them quality early education.

"I'm very passionate about children and early childhood education," he continued. "My foundation is really focused on that last 15 years. That's something I would like to be remembered for, of course."

The 34-year-old then revealed he wishes to be perceived as someone who lived by all the positive values in life and was the best at what he did.

"Also someone that really tries to live up to the true values of life: respecting and being grateful, appreciating the moment, appreciating the fact that I'm playing the sport that I truly love and I'm very successful in," Djokovic added. "Not many probably people around the world could say that maybe they are the best in the world in what they love to do."

Djokovic went on to assert he would want to be seen first and foremost as a good human being, and that results aren't as important as earning the respect of people.

"All in all, I would love to leave the legacy first of all that is a good human being, someone that people respect as a person, that has good character, and of course then after a tennis player," Novak Djokovic said. "For me those things are more important than results."

In a separate question, Novak Djokovic was asked if he had ever been surprised by any title win or by victory in any particular match. The 20-time Major champion replied that he has never entered a Slam without believing that he could go all the way. Djokovic also claimed he is never surprised when he wins Majors or other big events because he always aims to do so.

"Well, I would not be honest fully if I told you I don't think or I don't believe or I don't visualize that I can win every single Grand Slam that I play in," Djokovic said. "I'm not surprised when I win Slams and big tournaments because that's always a goal. It's very clear image in my head and I try to do everything I can to get my hands on the Grand Slam trophy."

"So far the toughest match of the tournament for me" - Novak Djokovic on his win over Kei Nishikori

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Nishikori

Novak Djokovic was pushed to the limits for a set and a half by Kei Nishikori on Saturday. Djokovic was also uncharacteristically erratic, and that helped Nishikori's cause.

The Japanese, on his part, earned 13 break point opportunities in the match. He might have had Djokovic in even more trouble if he had converted more than two of those chances.

Djokovic believes Nishikori gave him the "toughest match" of the 2021 US Open so far. He pointed out that the Japanese played more aggressively than either Holger Rune or Tallon Griekspoor.

"It was a tough battle," Djokovic said. "So far the toughest match of the tournament for me. The opening two rounds obviously felt well, played good. But the pace of the ball and the speed of Nishikori's tennis today was just higher than the opening two rounds' opponents that I had."

