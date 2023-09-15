"Forever grateful for the legendary RF fan club" - Roger Federer expresses delight after successfully hosting fan day in Switzerland

Roger Federer recently took to social media to express gratitude towards his ardent fans.

The Swiss maestro bid farewell to professional tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup. He has hardly been in the public eye since, choosing to spend his time back home to deal with family and business responsibilities. The 42-year-old, however, set aside some time for his supporters recently.

Going by his latest Instagram post, Federer organized a 'fan day' in Switzerland. Federer had convened a gathering of his devout fans, colloquially called "RF Fans".

The event took place on a luxurious cruise ship on Lake Lucerne. The 20-time Grand Slam winner was seemingly delighted at the fanfare that he received during the event, as evidenced by his caption.

"Forever grateful for the legendary RF fan club. It was an honor to host a fan day on Lake Lucerne after so many great memories over the years. I can’t wait to see everyone again soon," he wrote on his Instagram handle.

Federer also shared several pictures from the gathering in the said post. The first photo was a selfie of himself, with the legion of his fans waving from the deck of the cruise ship.

The Swiss also showcased his fans standing in the spacious interior gallery of the ship. An autographed RF cap with a love icon on its side panel is visible in the last slide of the post.

Roger Federer has been enjoying his life since his retirement from tennis

Roger Federer waves to his fans during an appearance at 2022 Wimbledon

Roger Federer, meanwhile, is making the most out of his post-retirement life. The Swiss maestro left his fans in delight recently, as he and his family were among the spectators at the 2023 Diamond League series in Zurich.

Two months ago, he attended Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert in his home country. During the show, he sang a duet with Chris Martin, which received rapturous applause from the crowd.

The 42-year-old also made an appearance in Brooklyn recently at an event organized by Swiss performance sportswear company On. Afterward, he was bombarded with requests for selfies from his American fans and the former World No.1 obliged.

The Swiss maestro will be returning to the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver later this month. He will be performing the coin toss for the last match on the final day of the team event.

