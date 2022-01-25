“Forget the Grand Slams and what happened last year for a while, what she needs is to build up a bulk of experience" - Boris Becker on Emma Raducanu

In a column for the Daily Mail, Boris Becker opined that Emma Raducanu can win multiple Grand Slams but needs to "forget" about her US Open triumph for now. The German feels Raducanu should focus on "smaller and medium-sized events" on the WTA tour.

Emma Raducanu lost in the second round of the Australian Open last week at the hands of Danka Kovinic. Interestingly, the Brit has a 3-5 win-loss record since the US Open, reaching just one quarterfinal in the last five tournaments she has featured in.

In the piece, Becker stressed that in order to improve herself physically, Raducanu needs to play more tournaments.

“Her preparations for Australia were interrupted and after her second-round defeat, she was hinting that she might go back and put in some extra time training to get herself stronger. This slightly worries me because what she needs — both to improve herself physically and to become a better player — is to play more tournaments, not fewer," wrote Becker.

“In short, she should be planning on having a busy schedule, throwing herself into the thick of the tour and tackling the smaller and medium-sized events that make up most of the circuit," added the former World No. 1.

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Australian Open

Becker stressed that the Brit needs to realize there is "no substitute for playing matches."

“Forget the Grand Slams and what happened last year for a while, what she needs is to build up a bulk of experience and realize there is no substitute for playing matches," mentioned the 54-year-old.

Boris Becker advises Emma Raducanu to "learn" from Rafael Nadal

In the same column, Becker stressed that Raducanu need not worry about her "long term" success. The former World No. 1 advised the teenager to "learn" from Rafael Nadal, who played in the build-up event to the Melbourne Major.

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open

“There is no need for Emma to worry in the long term, she just has to get out there and play. [Rafael] Nadal set a good example by playing a smaller event before the Australian Open — so learn from the best," wrote Becker.

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Australian Open

Nadal is just two wins away from a record-beaking 21st Major. The Spaniard booked his place in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday, a Grand Slam he has not won since 2009.

