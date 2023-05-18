With recent fixtures at the Italian Open being stretched out, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey has expressed annoyance over the "disjointed" order of play across tournaments at both the ATP and WTA tours.

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune qualified for the semi-finals of the Italian Open, beating Francisco Cerundolo and Novak Djokovic, respectively, on Wednesday (May 17). The duo will square off against each other on Saturday, May 20.

Renowned journalist Jose Morgado opined that the two days off between the matches are "too much" and that the women's tour also follows such an extended format, much to his dislike.

"Ruud and Rune now get *two* days off in a best of three set format, which is surely too much. Semifinals on saturday. Same with Kudermetova and Kalinina (QFs on Tuesday, SFs on Friday). I really dislike this format," he wrote in his tweet.

Petchey reinforced the statement by sarcastically remarking that the fans will have to take a "MENSA test" in order to keep up with the disjointed order of plays across tournaments.

"It’s so disjointed even for the people who follow this sport. Imagine being a casual fan checking in after getting interested via Netflix. They are going to have take a MENSA test on tennis order of plays," Petchey wrote.

Petchey added that the tour is likely to extend every tournament to the revised two-week format.

"Keep it [the two-week format]. They are putting a lot of faith in 4 days where you need every singles match to deliver. Finals are different due to the occasion but it’s a big risk for 4 days. Unlike the tour finals you aren’t guaranteed a Top 8 player," he added.

Casper Ruud reflects on previous feud with Holger Rune ahead of their Italian Open SF clash

Holger Rune and Casper Ruud at the 2022 French Open

Casper Ruud recently harked back on his feud with Holger Rune at the 2022 French Open ahead of their semi-final clash at the Italian Open.

Ruud squared off against Rune in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros. The match was filled with controversial incidents, including heated exchanges between the two, which ended in a frosty handshake.

Reflecting on the feud, Ruud explained that the duo had talked things over and that there is now mutual respect among each other.

"We have talked after the incident in Roland Garros and I think we both respect each other. You know, I didn’t send him a Christmas postcard, and neither did he to me. So, I’m not sure if we can say that we are too close,” Casper Ruud said in his on-court interview.

Ruud had the last laugh that night, beating Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the heated encounter.

The semi-final face-off at the Italian Open will be the duo's fifth meeting on the tour. Rune is yet to register a win against the Norwegian.

