The 2022 WTA Finals witnessed former basketball players Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd turn out to watch the live action at the Dickies Arena on Day 4. The erstwhile basketball players seemed to enjoy some quality time in the gallery watching the top-ranked players in women's tennis fight it out at the year-end championships.

The WTA's official Twitter handle posted a video that showed the two individuals conversing and relishing their time in the stands over a glass of beer.

Dirk Nowitzki has a special relationship with tennis as his foundation hosts the annual Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic. Throughout the tournament, the foundation aims to raise funds for charity. The special advisor for the Dallas Mavericks was happy to bring the tournament back this year in September after a break of three years due to COVID-19.

“We weren’t able to put it on for a couple of years, so it feels amazing to be back,” Nowitzki said. “This is our fundraiser for our foundation and it’s been wonderful", he said.

Jason Kidd accompanied the 44-year-old Nowitzki on Thursday to engage themselves in watching their favorite sport apart from basketball. Both individuals rooted for homegirl Coco Gauff on Day 4 but had to return home disappointed after the World no. 4 lost her second match of the group stage against Daria Kasatkina.

Day 4 action of the WTA Finals concludes as Iga Swiatek remains undefeated

Caroline Garcia and Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals

The WTA Finals had plenty of action to offer the fans on Day 4 as Iga Swiatek clinched another comprehensive victory. The World No. 1 faced off against France's Caroline Garcia on Thursday. It was yet another win in straight sets for the Pole, as the match ended with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2 in her favor.

The other singles fixture of the day witnessed Coco Gauff in action against eighth seed Daria Kasatkina. Both players went toe-to-toe in the opening stages of the match and the first set was decided in a tie-break. Kasatkina won the tie-break and claimed an early lead in the second set, which she then held on to to seal the win in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos won the first doubles fixture of the day against Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. Another fixture saw Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens continue their fine form in the tournament by registering a facile win against Anna Daniliana and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Poll : 0 votes