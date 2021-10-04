Former British No. 1 Jeremy Bates to assist Emma Raducanu at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu was recently spotted hitting the practice courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, with former British No. 1 Jeremy Bates accompanying her. Bates' presence led to speculation about his role, and the 59-year-old has now confirmed he will be assisting Raducanu over the course of the WTA 1000 event.

Emma Raducanu split from her coach Andrew Richardson following her triumph at the US Open, saying she was looking to join hands with someone who had "more experience". And Jeremy Bates, who took up coaching shortly after retiring from the sport in 1996 and is currently the Lawn Tennis Association’s national women’s coach, fits the bill.

The 59-year-old has previously partnered with Anne Keothavong, and he has traveled to Indian Wells as the coach for another Brit, Katie Boulter. Bates' stint with Raducanu is a temporary arrangement for now; he has not been hired as a full-time coach yet.

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will mark Emma Raducanu's first tour-level appearance since her title-winning run at Flushing Meadows. The 18-year-old has been given the 17th seeding and will be one of the big draws at this year's tournament.

The women's draw is missing several big names - including the world's top 3 players - and Emma Raducanu will be looking to make the most of the depleted field.

"Want more people to follow in Emma Raducanu’s footsteps" - UK's culture and sports minister Nadine Dorries

Emma Raducanu's improbable run to the title at the 2021 US Open ended Great Britain's 44-year-long wait for a women's singles champion. The youngster's dream run has also led to a surge in tennis' popularity back home.

Looking to capitalize on that, the British government recently announced a £22million package to renovate public courts across the country. With additional support from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the governing body of tennis in the UK, the package has been increased to £30.5million.

Nadine Dorries, the Minister for Culture and Sports in the UK government, recently expressed hope that more players follow in Raducanu's footsteps.

"The whole country watched in awe as Emma Raducanu succeeded in winning the US Open," Dorries, the Minister for Culture and Sports in the UK government said in a statement.

"I want more people to follow in Emma’s footsteps and find success on the court, whether that's winning an international tournament or picking up a racket to keep fit," she added. "That's why we're investing £22million to repair and improve access to park tennis courts."

