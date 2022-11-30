Former cricketer Alan Wilkins on Roger Federer

Cricketer-turned-commentator Alan Wilkins recently heaped praise on tennis legend Roger Federer and expressed grief over his retirement.

The 41-year-old's career came to an end at this year's Laver Cup, where he and Rafael Nadal competed in a doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in London.

The former World No.1 pair went down 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 in what was the Swiss maestro's final professional match. A tearful farewell was held after the match, with Nadal and 'NinjaFed' holding hands at one point.

In light of this, Alan Wilkins took to Twitter to respond to a Federer fan who referred to him as their favorite commentator, saying that he was still "wondering" how to handle the 20-time Grand Slam winner's retirement. Wilkins added that there would be no other tennis player like him.

"Thank You TeJaL for your kind support! And like you, I am still wondering how we manage Roger Federer's retirement! There won't be another tennis player like him IMHO (in my humble opinion). Best Wishes to you always. Regards, Alan Wilkins," he wrote.

"Looking forward to next year, I’ll be there too" – Roger Federer hints at a comeback at the 2023 Laver Cup

Roger Federer pictured at the Laver Cup 2022

Team World upset Team Europe to win the Laver Cup for the first time, and following their defeat, Roger Federer, one of the co-founders of the tournament, gave one last speech.

The Swiss expressed his gratitude to Bjorn Borg, the captain of Team Europe, and congratulated Team World and their captain on the triumph.

"I had no speech ready, I can say congratulations obviously to Team World," he said, adding, "I was very confident going into today but well done Johnny Mac and the rest of team for playing so well today, you deserve it. Have a nice celebration today like I told you."

"It’s been great, been a little bit emotional at times. I recovered, the team has recovered. I hope I didn’t make the team lose but I had a wonderful time and I can’t thank you enough for that. I'd like to thank Bjorn, our captain. You're the king, you know it, I love you," the Swiss legend continued.

Last but not least, the 41-year-old reiterated his intention to attend the Laver Cup in Vancouver the following year.

"Looking forward to next year, I’ll be there too and support both teams from different position," he added.

