Former Grand Slam champions Andy Murray and Sofia Kenin given wildcards into 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin were the latest recipients of wildcards for the upcoming 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Murray is a former finalist in the California desert, reaching the title round in 2009, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. It remains his best performance in the tournament so far. At the 2021 edition, the Brit competed at the event for the first time in four years. He lost to Alexander Zverev in the third round.

Andy Murray has relied on wildcards to gain direct entry into quite a few tournaments since his comeback. However, his results have been improving steadily. At the start of the year, he reached the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic.

Last month, he made it to the top 100 of the rankings for the first time since 2018. The former World No. 1 is currently ranked 84th. His gradual climb up the rankings should end his reliance on wildcards soon enough.

Meanwhile, Sofia Kenin had a breakout season in 2020, winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open along with a runner-up finish at Roland Garros. However, she has struggled to match those highs since then.

Kenin ended her 2021 season after a second-round exit from Wimbledon. At the start of the year, she made it to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, losing to World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

However, Kenin lost in the opening rounds of the next four tournaments she competed in. Once ranked as high as number four, she is currently ranked 89th. The American didn't play at Indian Wells in 2021. She didn't progress beyond the second round in her previous two appearances at the tournament.

Before Andy Murray and Sofia Kenin, Naomi Osaka was awarded the very first wildcard

Naomi Osaka at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open.

Naomi Osaka was given the first wildcard for the 2022 Indian Wells Masters by the tournament organizers a couple of weeks ago. She won her maiden career title at Indian Wells in 2018, defeating players like Maria Sharapova, Simona Halep and Daria Kasatkina en route to the title.

Following an unsuccessful Australian Open title defense this year, Osaka's ranking took a huge hit, with the Japanese currently ranked 80th.

The four-time Grand Slam winner is also set to participate in the Eisenhower Cup, an exhibition event to be held on 8 March. That event is set to be conducted at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden as well.

