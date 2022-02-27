Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep headline Eisenhower Cup 2022, the Tie Break Tens exhibition tournament to be played at Indian Wells 

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open will also mark the return of the the 2022 Eisenhower Cup, a one-night Tie Break Tens exhibition event that was first played ahead of the WTA 1000 event in 2019.

2018 BNP Paribas Open champion Naomi Osaka will headline this year's Eisenhower Cup, scheduled to be held on March 8 at Stadium 2 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

This year’s edition of the event will coincide with International Women’s Day and feature other big names in the women's game.

Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur, as well as 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez, have also been confirmed for the tournament.

Another name, which will be announced in the coming days, is expected to join the field of eight, who will then compete for the winner-take-all $150,000 prize money.

Simona Halep will also be seen in action at the exhibition event.

Expressing his excitement at the return of the event, BNP Paribas Open tournament director Tommy Haas said fans could expect enthralling tennis from some of the "brighest stars" of the women's game.

"We are thrilled that The Eisenhower Cup will return to serve as a kickoff to the BNP Paribas Open and raise funds for such a worthwhile cause,” Hass said. “Tennis fans will get to see the brightest stars of the WTA Tour in action during this unique and fun event, and we thank all of these incredible players for their participation. What a perfect way to welcome everyone to another year in Tennis Paradise.”

Milos Raonic lifted the title at the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019, which also saw participation from the likes of Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Gaël Monfils, David Goffin, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem and Taylor Fritz.

All ticket proceeds from this year's event will benefit local women’s charitable organizations.

Naomi Osaka to return to action in Indian Wells

Osaka with the BNP Paribas Open trophy.

Naomi Osaka will return to tennis action at the BNP Paribas Open, having been awarded a wildcard into the tournament. The former champion is languishing at a lowly No. 80 in the WTA rankings after having failed to defend her crown at the 2022 Australian Open.

The Japanese will play in her first competitive match since losing out to Amanda Anisimova in the third round in Melbourne. Osaka will be joined by World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who will also return to action at the WTA 1000 event.

