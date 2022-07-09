"When we all think it can't get any better - they prove the opposite, it's really nice to see all that" - Nenad Zimonjic praises Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Former Serbian doubles World No. 1 Nenad Zimonjic has hailed the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The trio are widely regarded as three of the best players in tennis history, winning almost every big title for close to two decades, and still going strong.

Federer did not play Wimbledon this year due to injury, while Nadal withdrew from his semifinal against Nick Kyrgios on Friday due to an abdominal tear sustained in his quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz.

Djokovic, meanwhile, beat Cameron Norrie to reach a record 32nd Major final and his eighth at Wimbledon, setting up a mouthwatering clash with Kyrgios.

Zimonjic is at Wimbledon this week playing the veteran mixed doubles. On the sidelines of the event, he spoke about his privilege of training with great champions like Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

"I had the privilege of training with many great champions like Sampras and Agassi, later Federer, Nadal, Novak... The difference is in the approach," said Zimonjic. "They are all different, but it depends on who wants to achieve what in training."

He particularly lauded Djokovic and Nadal for their dedication and intensity and for continuing to get better despite already standing out from the rest.

"With Novak, it is certainly dedication and intensity, as with Rafa," added the Serb. "They always want to get the most out of themselves, to improve, and this is shown by their results, as well as their constantly growing game. When we all think it can't get any better — they prove the opposite. It's really nice to see all that."

Novak Djokovic chasing more history at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic on Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic has been the man to beat at Wimbledon, quite literally. The top seed hasn't lost in 27 matches at the grasscourt Major since losing to Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals five years ago, winning the last three titles.

With his first-round win this fortnight, Djokovic became the first player in the Open Era to win 80 matches in all each of the four Grand Slams. He recovered from two sets down against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals before beating Norrie in four to reach his fourth straight Wimbledon final.

Victory over Kyrgios on Sunday will be Djokovic's seventh triumph at Wimbledon, putting him level with Pete Sampras and only one behind all-time title leader Roger Federer. It will also make him the fourth male player in the Open Era to win four consecutive titles at SW19, with Bjorn Borg, Sampras and Federer the others.

