Former Slovenian tennis player Blaž Kavčič recalls the time he beat Roger Federer in practice 

Roger Federer has always been recognized as a player who has helped promote the sport in the right manner and has been commended for it by his peers.

The latest such example of Federer's nicieties was explained by former Slovenian tennis player Blaž Kavčič as he remembers an encounter with the Swiss maestro on the practice courts. Kavčič said in an interview:

"He approached me and said, 'We switch for fifteen minutes and then we play, but only one set.' I beat him 7: 5 and of course he wanted a rematch, he routinely beat me 6: 3 in the second. We laughed well when he recognized my coach Blaž Trupej. I remember you, ha-ha. They played against each other in Domžale in 1999, Federer wanted to continue the next day because of the darkness, but Trupej said he couldn't because he had a tennis lesson in the morning," Kavcic said.

"He is an icon wherever he goes." - Blaž Kavčič recalls how Roger Federer is held in the highest of regards in Dubai

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick pose on Day 2 of the 2021 Laver Cup at TD Garden

Blaž Kavčič, who recently announced his retirement from the sport, spoke about how certain tournaments are molded to the requirements of Federer as he recalled the time when the practice surfaces in Dubai were designed to help the Swiss maestro better prepare for the Australian Open. Roger Federer has often called Dubai his second home and often practices there during the off-season. Kavčič said:

"They make an identical surface there as in Melbourne Park, just for him. They even asked him what the temperature and humidity were at the Hysens Arena that year when we were training. He is an icon wherever he goes," Kavcic added.

Roger Federer has been sidelined ever since his quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon last year and has been dealing with a right knee injury since at least 2020. He took the 2020 season off after the Australian Open and returned to action in Doha in 2021.

However, Federer stated a few weeks ago that he's aiming for a comeback sometime in late summer or early autumn, possibly after Wimbledon. The Swiss has also confirmed his participation in the 2022 Laver Cup, which will take place from September 23-25.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan