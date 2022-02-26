Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky joins military reserves amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky has joined his country's military reserves amid their ongoing conflict with Russia.

In an emotional interview with Sky, Stakhovsky said he was prepared to take up arms and fight against Russia.

"Of course I would (fight against Russia), that’s the only reason I’m coming back," Stakhovsky said. "The army opened up the reserves and everybody who is willing to fight, to come in and collect the weapons and be part of the territorial resistance. There’s plenty of people in them. I actually signed up for the reserves last week, last Saturday, I just didn’t have enough documents to sign the contract."

Stakhovsky said he had no military training, but could not sit by idly and watch his countrymen fight for freedom.

"Now they have cancelled that procedure and basically everybody who is motivated enough can join. I don’t have military experience but I do have gun experience privately. I don’t see the reason why the majority of our countrymen have to risk their lives to send their families away while I sit back," he added.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement from tennis last month after failing to qualify for the Australian Open. He won a total of four titles during his career and reached the third round of all four Grand Slams. Stakhovsky famously eliminated Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013.

Andrey Rublev is among the many tennis players who have called for peace

A number of tennis stars, particularly from Russia, have called for peace amid the growing crisis in Ukraine.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who will become the new World No. 1 on Monday, said the situation in Ukraine has made tennis unimportant and that he's "all for peace."

“By being a tennis player I want to promote peace all over the world," he said. "We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace."

Rublev, who won the doubles title in Marseille partnering Ukrainian Denys Molchanov, wrote "No war please" following his semifinal victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina requested the rest of the world to help her nation in this time of crisis.

"My heart bleeds...," the Ukrainian wrote on Twitter. "We, Ukrainians, ask for support and help of the whole full-fledged civilized world. My sincere thanks to our guys and girls who defend our motherland."

Dayana Yastremska and her sister fled Ukraine by boat after spending two days in an underground parking space.

