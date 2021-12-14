Venus and Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci catches up with his "best friend" Richard Williams

Venus and Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently posted a photo of his meeting with the American sisters' father Richard Williams. Macci revealed that it was "amazing catching up" with his "best friend."

Macci has coached a number of top players, including the likes of Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Andy Roddick. He met Venus and Serena's father Richard for the first time at his own academy in Florida in 1991.

"King Richard. One of the best fathers and my best friend. It was amazing catching up. It’s like we never missed a beat! Lets go!" Macci said on Instagram.

Macci features in the film King Richard, which is based on the role Richard Williams played in the lives of his daughters. Will Smith stars in the film as Richard.

As portrayed in the film, it was Macci who first proclaimed that the world had found another Michael Jordan after watching Venus Williams. However, Richard contradicted Macci and said that there would, in fact, be two Michael Jordans in tennis soon, referring to his daughters Venus and Serena.

Rick Macci feels Serena Williams still has the ability to win Grand Slam titles

In a recent interview with Essentially Sports, Macci admitted he would never "bet against" Serena Williams because of her champion's mentality. According to the renowned coach, Williams just needs to get a few matches under her belt in order to gain confidence.

“She’s a very special lady you know, and yeah I would not bet against her about anything. But I think it’s all [about] her playing more and getting a little more confidence and obviously being super fit, because with [her] serve as long as she’s hitting corners and if that confidence is there - she’ll take it earlier, she’ll take more chances, she’ll be inside the baseline," said Macci in the inteview.

“She can just play through you, but there’s a lot of things that have to go right," Macci added. "But I would never ever bet against Serena because that championship DNA. If she gets on a roll, other than herself, no one would like to see her do that more often than Ricky."

Serena Williams has not featured since injuring her leg at Wimbledon this year. She recently announced her withdrawal from the Australian Open in 2022, saying she was not yet ready to compete.

