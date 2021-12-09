Rick Macci believes Serena Williams can win more Major titles, warns "you never count out the heart of a champion"

Serena Williams can still win Grand Slam titles because she possesses "championship DNA", according to her former coach Rick Macci. The coaching legend worked with Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams during the early 1990s.

Current World No. 41 Serena Williams needs to win one Major title to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 women's Grand Slam singles crowns. The 40-year-old American won her 23rd and most recent Major at the 2017 Australian Open and has since been runner-up at four Grand Slam events.

The former World No. 1 last played at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships in June, when she was forced to retire during her opening match due to a right hamstring injury. Williams recently announced her withdrawal from the 2022 Australian Open, saying: "I am not where I need to be physically to compete."

In an interview with Essentially Sports, Macci admitted Williams' age presents a challenge, but asserted that her will to win means her chances should not be overlooked.

“Yeah, you know, obviously it gets tougher as you get older," Macci said. "The fear factor from other players is [not] going to be there and maybe even the confidence level from Serena - I call her meek, okay [that] might not be what it is. But once she starts winning a few matches, I’m just telling you - you never count out the heart of a champion.”

The American coach then highlighted the importance of fitness and playing more regularly for Williams to add to her Grand Slam tally, while identifying her serve as the key to her game.

“She’s a very special lady you know, and yeah I would not bet against her about anything," Macci continued. "But I think it’s all [about] her playing more and getting a little more confidence and obviously being super fit, because with [her] serve as long as she’s hitting corners and if that confidence is there - she’ll take it earlier, she’ll take more chances, she’ll be inside the baseline.”

"Serena Williams can just play through you, but there’s a lot of things that have to go right" - Rick Macci

Serena Williams hits a forehand during her match with Elena Rybakina at the 2021 French Open

Rick Macci went on to declare that, while a lot needs to fall into place for Serena Williams to win more Majors, he would never bet against the great American. The 40-year-old's former coach also expressed how much he wants to see Williams tie or break the women's Grand Slam record.

Also Read Article Continues below

“she can just play through you, but there’s a lot of things that have to go right," Macci added. "But I would never ever bet against Serena because that championship DNA. If she gets on a roll, other than herself, no one would like to see her do that more often than Ricky.”

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala