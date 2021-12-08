Serena Williams withdraws from the 2022 Australian Open

Serena Williams has officially withdrawn from the 2022 Australian Open, according to the tournament's latest media release. She hasn't played since getting injured in her opening-round match at this year's Wimbledon; and it's the same injury that's keeping her from playing in the season's first Grand Slam.

In an official statement, Williams said she's withdrawing on the advice of her medical team. She said it wasn't an easy decision for her, but she's not at her best physically. She added that Melbourne is one of her favorite cities and looks forward to playing there in the future.

"While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete. Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level," Williams said.

During an appearance on the talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last month, Williams did say she was recovering quite well and would definitely compete at the 2022 Australian Open. But it looks like the injury is more serious than she thought and will require longer to recuperate.

Fans have missed seeing Serena Williams in action. But her health comes first and the tennis community will eagerly await the legend's return to the sport.

Serena Williams' emotional exit from the 2021 Australian Open

Serena Williams at the 2021 Australian Open

Serena Williams was quite emotional following her semifinal loss to Naomi Osaka at this year's Australian Open. The American took her time to exit the court, waving a rather long goodbye to the fans, which seemed to indicate it was her final time playing in Melbourne.

During her post-match press conference, when quizzed on whether it was indeed farewell, Williams said she wouldn't inform anyone about her farewell. She burst into tears after another question and ended her conference soon after that.

The Australian Open was also where Serena Williams won the last of her 23 Grand Slam titles in 2017. She has won 7 singles titles in Melbourne and 4 doubles titles with sister Venus Williams.

