Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli partakes in reality singing competition in France, gets eliminated in first round

Former tennis star Marion Bartoli participated in the French version of The Masked Singer. Unfortunately, she was eliminated after her very first performance.

"The Masked Singer" is a French reality television program. The South Korean television game show "King of Mask Singer," produced by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation and owned by the TF1 Group, serves as the model for the show.

In the show, the most well-known celebrities enter the stage dressed from head to toe in costumes to hide their identities as they captivate the audience with their performances. In the fourth season of the show, Bartoli joined a host of other famous celebrities to perform, dressed up as a koala.

The Koala had to confess who she really was halfway through the show, as she was eliminated after her very first performance. Much to the pleasure of the investigators, who struggled to come up with a name for this woman who sang poorly but had an abundance of energy, the 2013 Wimbledon champion revealed her identity and surprised everyone.

According to the French news site public, the Frenchwoman only remembered positive qualities about her experience and was happy despite being eliminated.

"I had a blast, frankly. It was really cool. After, it's true that I'm not a singer [...] I loved participating. I would have liked to continue a little further with you, but hey. I lost against better than me, so much the better for them," Marion Bartoli rejoiced.

"I will forever miss you, your energy and your love for our sport"- Marion Bartoli on Serena Williams retirement

Serena Williams' illustrious tennis career came to an end in the third round of the 2022 US Open. Ajla Tomljanovic, the world No. 46, was her final opponent at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the American ultimately lost the encounter, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1.

Tomljanovic displayed amazing fortitude to advance to the fourth round of the US Open for the first time in her career by winning the encounter on her sixth match point, drawing an end to Serena Williams' illustrious career.

In view of that, Marion Bartoli took to Twitter to pay tribute to her former rival and wrote:

"I will forever miss you, your energy and your love for our sport!! As @BillieJeanKing said on court, you hate to lose and I LOVE THAT!! this tweet will be way too short to emphasize how much I love you, @serenawilliams. FOREVER THE #GOAT, #Serena, #USOpen2022."

