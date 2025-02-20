  • home icon
  Frances Tiafoe accuses girlfriend Ayan of "lying to the world" in playful exchange as she shares their struggles during latest golf date

Frances Tiafoe accuses girlfriend Ayan of "lying to the world" in playful exchange as she shares their struggles during latest golf date

By Akchhat Bachheti
Modified Feb 20, 2025 04:13 GMT
Street Style - September 2024 - New York Fashion Week - Source: Getty
In Picture: Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield Street Style - New York Fashion Week - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, often share their adorable moments with fans online. Recently, the couple enjoyed a golf date, and as usual, Broomfield captured and shared highlights online. However, Tiafoe playfully disagreed with how the video portrayed his golfing skills, offering a different perspective in a lighthearted exchange.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been together since 2015, shortly after the former turned professional. Once a pro tennis player herself, Broomfield stepped away from competition in 2020 due to injuries and stress. She is currently progressing in the field of content creation and influencing.

The couple recently spent a day on the golf course, capturing various moments—from their golf cart ride and a few mishaps while hitting the ball to Tiafoe’s excitement after a successful shot—all of which were later shared in a clip on Instagram by Broomfield.

"So we suck ... but a Sunday afternoons well spent," the caption read.

Check out the clip below:

However, the 27-year-old American wasn’t entirely convinced by the footage. He playfully accused his girlfriend of misrepresenting his golf skills. He shared the clip on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Why you lying to the world and only posting my bad shots im him at golf 😂😂😂."
Frances Tiafoe Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @bigfoe1998)
Frances Tiafoe Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @bigfoe1998)

Frances Tiafoe made a similar lighthearted remark about his golf skills on Instagram last year, joking about his prowess despite a failed attempt.

"So we started talking then and became best friends": Ayan Broomfield on how she and Frances Tiafoe met

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at Laver Cup 2022 - Image Source: Getty
In Picture: Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at Laver Cup 2022 - Image Source: Getty

In an exclusive conversation with Essence last year, Ayan Broomfield shared that she and Frances Tiafoe competed at a high level in junior tennis, representing Canada and the U.S., respectively. A mutual friend introduced them, leading to a close friendship that eventually turned into a long-term relationship.

“We both played junior tennis at a very high level. I’m from Canada, so I was playing for my country, Frances was playing for the States,” she says. “And then one of our mutual friends was like, ‘Well, you guys actually would be really good friends.’ So we started talking then and became best friends for a bit. It’s been eight, nine years now. It’s been a journey.”

On the tennis front, Tiafoe last competed at the Dallas Open, which concluded this month. He began his campaign with a solid win over Japan's Taro Daniel (6-1, 3-6, 6-4) but fell to Yoshihito Nishioka in the next round (3-6, 6-4, 6-3). The American holds a 3-3 win-loss record so far this season.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
हिन्दी